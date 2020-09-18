USD/MXN Technical Outlook Worsens as Yearly Highs Come into Play

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD
2020-09-18 05:00:00
EUR/USD Selloff Ahead? Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-17 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Climbs to Test 50-DMA in Wake of OPEC+ Update
2020-09-17 19:45:00
Crude Oil to Rise? Biden-Trump Spread Widens, WTO Issues US Tariff Ruling
2020-09-16 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Futures Fluctuate, DAX 30 and ASX 200 In Tight Range
2020-09-18 02:00:00
S&P 500 Price Analysis: VIX Flops as Stocks Hold Weekly Lows
2020-09-17 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
2020-09-18 12:00:00
Gold Price Continues to Rebound from 50-Day SMA Following FOMC
2020-09-18 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trade Talk, New Lockdowns and UK Retail Sales Data
2020-09-18 08:00:00
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview - What Matters
2020-09-17 09:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Beware of Currency Intervention Levels
2020-09-18 09:30:00
USD/JPY Price Eyes Multi-Month Low, Bearish Client Sentiment Grows
2020-09-17 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.17% Oil - US Crude: 0.09% Silver: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CMXAGCnqX9
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Prel (SEP) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-18
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Prel (SEP) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-18
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM (AUG) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-18
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Michigan Consumer Sentiment Prel (SEP) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 75 Previous: 74.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-18
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.22% Wall Street: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.19% FTSE 100: -0.69% France 40: -1.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/26VhFmuYvg
  • Sterling took a sharp leg higher Thursday after comments from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hit the wires. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/g96kJ9sgC1 https://t.co/f82OhCDPaP
  • Fed's Kashkari says he wanted stronger commitment to zero interest rates, wanted the Fed to vow to wait on rate hikes until core inflation is at 2% for roughly a year $USD
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.2% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-18
  • 🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 1% Previous: 23.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-18
USD/MXN Technical Outlook Worsens as Yearly Highs Come into Play

USD/MXN Technical Outlook Worsens as Yearly Highs Come into Play

2020-09-18 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/MXN Highlights:

  • USD/MXN could soon accelerate lower despite risk trends
  • Yearly high levels from 2018 and 2019 broken and nearing, respectively

USD/MXN could soon accelerate lower despite risk trends

USD/MXN is in danger of picking up more momentum as the recent decline takes out support levels and gains ‘negative curvature’ to its path. It is a somewhat surprising development given that U.S. equities, the main barometer for risk appetite, is in sell-off mode.

Perhaps the market will begin to shun the higher yielding Mexican peso with continued stock market weakness, and lead USD/MXN back higher, perhaps not. The divergence in paths here is exactly why while correlations between markets can provide insight, they can also prove to be deceitful, and we need to also take the specific market in question and analyze it on its own merits.

Looking at USD/MXN in a bubble, we saw price this week drop below the 2018 high with the 2019 high up next around the 20.60 mark. After that we have the August 2019 high around 20.25. These could lead to bounces, and even perhaps a low, but it will take some work to turn the picture bullish.

For starters, a solid low and push higher is needed with the June low and trend-line off the coronavirus spike-high being recaptured. This would mean about a 5% or so rally from current levels.

All-in-all, the path of least resistance remains lower and could accelerate. This would of course be a good thing for those already short, but those looking to short it may be best to wait for a reaction or congestion period to help define a new set of levels for risk assessment so as to not get caught chasing. Would-be longs may be best served patiently waiting for a bullish response before looking to seek out a reversal.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Start building confidence today.
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily Chart (could accelerate, watch support levels)

usd/mxn daily chart

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
2020-09-18 12:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD
2020-09-18 05:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2020-09-17 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecast: Will Prices Stabilize Further?
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecast: Will Prices Stabilize Further?
2020-09-16 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN