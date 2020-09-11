USD/MXN May Ignite Soon, Technical Levels, Lines to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, DXY – Dollar Charts for Next Week
2020-09-11 12:07:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - A Fresh 30-Month High May Prove Difficult
2020-09-11 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-10 17:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Downbeat, Demand Concerns May Prompt OPEC Action
2020-09-10 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 lower Post ECB Disappointment
2020-09-11 02:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Stalls– Relief or Reversal?
2020-09-10 18:30:00
S&P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls
2020-09-10 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum
2020-09-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 107.55.
2020-09-10 06:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Thursday’s ECB policy meeting and press conference saw the central bank marginally upgrade growth expectations and row back on any meaningful attempt to dampen the value of the #Euro. Get your $EURUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/KucI7d3Eyz https://t.co/oEEp6nh7yH
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.56% Wall Street: 0.41% FTSE 100: 0.19% France 40: -0.15% Germany 30: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/D7tz6UbGFY
  • That is quite the positive surprise from this timely GDP tracker... https://t.co/85sR78OPc5
  • $EURGBP's surge has inspired the typical response from the retail crowd via the IGCS: attempt to pick a top. Sharp increase in shorts and longs book. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/DqgvA4qmlH
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (AUG) Actual: 7% Expected: -6.3% Previous: -7.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (AUG) Actual: 7% Expected: -6.3% Previous: -7.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (AUG) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -6.3% Previous: -7.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.4 Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 1.7% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-11
USD/MXN May Ignite Soon, Technical Levels, Lines to Watch

USD/MXN May Ignite Soon, Technical Levels, Lines to Watch

2020-09-11 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/MXN Highlights:

  • USD/MXN may make a big move soon with markets moving
  • Trading around long-term support and channel/trend-lines

USD/MXN may make a big move soon with markets moving

USD/MXN is trading around the 200-day MA in a volatile manner with stocks wobbling and the USD trying to reassert itself after a multi-month decline. The drop below the 200-day also put it under the May low which opened it up for a test of the 2018 high. Lots going on in the vicinity between 21.56 and 20.97.

If stocks continue to crumble and the Dollar surges, then despite yet having seen USD/MXN come to life it should start to do-so in relatively quick fashion. The risk sensitive pair, as seen during the coronavirus collapse in equities, can come to life in a manner that can wipe out months of choppy price action.

Keep an eye on the trend-line off the record high in April as it touches over recent peaks. A breakout above it could ignite a move towards the 23 level where there is resistance from early and mid-summer. Again, this could happen quickly if markets go into full-blown risk aversion mode.

Should markets calm or even MXN fail to act as it has previously, whether that is a direct impact from the USD or other factors, keep an eye on the lower parallel of the line running off the April high. It connects the August low with yesterday and could continue to be an under-side guide if the slide continues.

For now, there isn’t anything too actionable, but that could change in a hurry as stocks enter a seasonally weak time of the year and there are plenty of risks out there between the coronavirus, Brexit, U.S. elections, U.S./China tensions, you take your pick…

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Start building confidence today.
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily Chart (watch support and channel/trend-lines)

USD/MXN daily chart

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, DXY – Dollar Charts for Next Week
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, DXY – Dollar Charts for Next Week
2020-09-11 12:07:00
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Technical Forecast: USD/INR May Fall, Index Too?
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Technical Forecast: USD/INR May Fall, Index Too?
2020-09-11 03:30:00
US Dollar Reversal Taking Shape? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Reversal Taking Shape? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2020-09-11 00:30:00
US Dollar Reversal Taking Shape? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Reversal Taking Shape? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2020-09-10 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN