US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Are EURUSD and S&P 500 Corrections a Full Reversal Signal a Day After Breakout?
2020-08-20 03:00:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: Price Action Stalls Ahead of FOMC
2020-08-19 11:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses
2020-08-19 20:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, NZD/USD Price Outlook Based on Retail Positioning
2020-08-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Gold Prices Wobble into Wall Street Close, AUD/USD May Fall
2020-08-19 23:00:00
Gold Price Wavers as USD Jumps Post-FOMC Minutes
2020-08-19 18:36:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Prints a Fresh Yearly High, UK Inflation Picks Up
2020-08-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into August Range Lows
2020-08-19 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

2020-08-20 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • USD/SGD eyeing bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern
  • USD/PHP could reverse higher on a Bullish Engulfing
  • USD/IDR dips towards trend line. USD/MYR may fall

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is trading within a Falling Wedge bullish reversal chart pattern against the Singapore Dollar. USD/SGD recently bounced off the floor of the wedge and may test the ceiling ahead. A breakout to the upside could open the door to a reversal given a daily close higher. A further push above 1.3760 would expose the 1.3805 – 1.3820 inflection zone. Otherwise, a turn lower places the focus on support at 1.3628 on the way towards the 1.3558 – 1.3571 inflection zone.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the outlook for the US Dollar this quarter?
Get My Guide

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may turn higher against the Philippine Peso after a Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern emerged. This is as USD/PHP paused its descent on the 78.60% Fibonacci extension at 48.53. A turn higher from here would place the focus on key falling resistance from late May which could maintain the dominant downtrend. Beyond that trend line sits the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 48.93. Otherwise, a drop through immediate support exposes the November 2016 low.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah gained on Wednesday after the Bank of Indonesia monetary policy announcement. As anticipated, the central bank reiterated its effort to stabilize IDR, sending USD/IDR lower. That has left behind key resistance at 14915. Below is near-term rising support from June which could reinstate the focus to the upside. Otherwise, a drop through it would expose the 14563 inflection point. Beyond that price sits lows from July at 14342.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit has extended gains against the US Dollar in the aftermath of USD/MYR breaking under a Descending Triangle continuation chart pattern. Guiding the pair lower is near-term falling resistance from late July. Prices seem to be aiming for the March low at 4.1600. A bounce off that price could open the door for a retest of the short-term falling trend line. A push above it exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 4.2086. A drop under 4.1600 may set the course to face the 78.6% extension at 4.1226.

Find your trading personality and optimal forms of analysis

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

