USD/MXN – Dollar Flexes Muscles vs Peso as Stocks Get Crushed

2020-06-12 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/MXN Highlights:

  • USD/MXN rallies strongly as stocks got crushed
  • A run towards 25 on the table with the momentum

USD/MXN rallies strongly as stocks get crushed

USD/MXN blasted off yesterday after spending most of the past month going lower almost ever single day. It wasn’t just USD/MXN, though, the EM space was quickly beating up on the Dollar, but that trend may be changing given the sharp momentum we just saw.

There wasn’t any major support hit but you don’t need support to have a bottom if the price action demonstrates that a natural floor may have been found. The 4% rally qualifies as the type of price action to suggest a low could be in.

The first area of resistance to work with is the late March swing-low around the 22.83-mark. A close today and strong weekly close will help bolster the near-term prospects. A rally back over 25 where there was significant resistance from March to May could be in the cards soon.

That will be a tough level to get through, but with the long-term trend still pointed higher after coming out of the multi-year wedge, it could very well develop as USD reasserts itself vs the troubled EM currencies. For the bias to turn back lower it may take a little time to take the wind out of the sails here.

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build confidence during these volatile times.
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily Chart (powering off the lows)

USD/MXN daily chart

USD/MXN Charts by TradingView

USD/MXN Weekly Chart (trend resumption?)

USD/MXN weekly chart

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USD/ZAR – US Dollar Looks Set up to Bounce vs SA Rand
2020-06-11 12:30:00
US Dollar Drop Exhausted? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
2020-06-11 03:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-10 03:00:00
Litecoin Price Signals More Consolidation on the Horizon – LTC/USD Outlook
2020-06-08 14:00:00
