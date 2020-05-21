USD/ZAR – Dollar About to Get Turned on its Head vs Rand?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?
2020-05-21 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Testing Multi-Week Range Extremes
2020-05-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
2020-05-20 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rally Loses Steam
2020-05-21 09:30:00
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Improve GBP/USD Outlook Modestly
2020-05-21 09:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar and Japanese Yen remain locked in a haven currency battle which has seen the dominance of a USD/JPY retracement trading band reasserted yet again. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/GJy7idi5Sw https://t.co/SB09VdMzDb
  • LIVE NOW! Senior Strategist @CVecchioFX will talk about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • $USDCAD: triángulo descendente estrecha el rango en la consolidación del patrón #usd #cad #trading https://t.co/c9kLLf6bqG
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Senior Strategist @CVecchioFX will talk about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.57%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PqcTumAe37
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skC3Bz https://t.co/vgg8yjG4HM
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.98% Gold: -0.96% Silver: -2.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/N5LCwbIZNI
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.50% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hOLj51HNqB
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.67% US 500: -0.69% FTSE 100: -0.97% France 40: -0.99% Germany 30: -1.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qvTBE6Dps5
USD/ZAR – Dollar About to Get Turned on its Head vs Rand?

USD/ZAR – Dollar About to Get Turned on its Head vs Rand?

2020-05-21 10:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/ZAR Highlights:

  • USD/ZAR triangle possibility off table now
  • Support from 2016 spike could be important

USD/ZAR triangle possibility off table now

USD/ZAR was holding up well along with other $/EM pairs such as USD/MXN, but just like that the constructive continuation patterns are falling apart and that may mean the outlook could turn decidedly bearish.

Now that potential for the triangle were watching develop is off the table, we will need to turn to support via the 2016 spike-high that caused a little ruckus in late-March, early-April. The level is 17.76. In my book it is the final line-in-the-sand as far as support, and if broken we could see a much more meaningful decline unfold in the near-term.

It might not mean USD/ZAR runs a ton lower, but it could make rallies sellable for the foreseeable future. It would be reasonable to think even if the broader outlook is still bullish that we could see a drop down to 16.50 or a little worse before turning back higher. If a decline were to turn into an outright reversal in trend, then the 200-day and worse would become targeted.

But for now if support holds around the 17.76 mark and USD/ZAR can remain buoyed, then not all will be lost in the potential for another congestion pattern, but it will take some more time. And that means traders could be mired in more choppy price action as we roll on into summer. There is still the possibility we get another form of a wedge, or not. For now, just going to focus on upcoming support and take it from there.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Mid-Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Daily Chart (testing important support)

USD/ZAR daily chart

USD/ZAR Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hong Kong Stocks May Break 12-Year Uptrend as Tepid Rebound Stalls
Hong Kong Stocks May Break 12-Year Uptrend as Tepid Rebound Stalls
2020-05-21 04:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD. USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD. USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2020-05-21 02:00:00
Ripple Price: Neckline Support in Focus – XRP/USD Forecast
Ripple Price: Neckline Support in Focus – XRP/USD Forecast
2020-05-20 14:15:00
Litecoin Price: Key Chart Levels to Monitor – LTC/USD Forecast
Litecoin Price: Key Chart Levels to Monitor – LTC/USD Forecast
2020-05-19 14:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.