USD/MXN – US Dollar Wrecking Ball, More Mexican Peso Pain to Come?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-03-06 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Soars as US Bond Yields Crumble to Record Lows
2020-03-06 11:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
2020-03-06 08:58:00
Pre-NFP US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-03-06 12:30:00
Yen Soars, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Sink. Investors Seek Shelter in Bonds
2020-03-06 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-06 10:30:00
Gold Price: Eyes USD 1,700, Will XAU/USD Rally Further?
2020-03-06 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook Grim on Crude Oil, Virus. USD/CAD Uptrend Eyed
2020-03-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on OPEC, Russia Spat. US Jobs Data Due
2020-03-06 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • stretched moves meet key data in a little over an hour https://t.co/3WWnEe70zY
  • sub .8% on the 10-year is mind boggling. Was at 3.25% in Oct 2018, 2.6% a year ago. But - entire German curve is negative. Gold is close to 1700. People are scared and looking for safe harbors. https://t.co/Tg3LJGtZT6
  • 💵 US Dollar, Fed Rate Cuts Hinge on Jobs Data Due Today at 13:30 GMT (8:30 AM EST) ⬇️ Link to Full #NFP Preview via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/03/06/nfp-preview-us-dollar-fed-rate-cuts-hinge-on-jobs-data-due.html
  • WTI crude oil closing in on a critical support test around the 42 level. Three year low, this zone has now held three tests, most recently the low of the Q4 2018 sell-off. Break below could be nasty. $Oil #oott https://t.co/ai6jey0OuG
  • Now that's an ugly chart... $USD closing in on a fresh yearly low. In a little over two weeks, the US Dollar has fallen from a fresh three-year-high to close in on a yearly low. https://t.co/nljiPuhtsh
  • How can world leaders influence #currencies? Find out which leaders have influenced currencies around the world here: https://t.co/HLTVKdrral https://t.co/Ron2abqGA6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.95%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 67.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RTn6QplxBJ
  • $SPX pullback goes into a sell-off. current support at the 14.4% retracement of the recent sell-off. NFP in less than two hours $ES $SPY https://t.co/imuEy8pcR7
  • OPEC sources confirm that Russia had rejected proposal additional oil production cuts #OOTT
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.92% Silver: 0.28% Oil - US Crude: -4.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iOvapth9HZ
USD/MXN – US Dollar Wrecking Ball, More Mexican Peso Pain to Come?

USD/MXN – US Dollar Wrecking Ball, More Mexican Peso Pain to Come?

2020-03-06 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/MXN Highlights:

  • USD/MXN is rising sharply on climb in financial market uncertainty
  • The reversal of the long-term macro-wedge nearly in play

USD/MXN is rising sharply on climb in financial market uncertainty

Markets are volatile and emerging market currencies are reeling against the Dollar. It’s an interesting dynamic, the Dollar is rallying strongly against EMFX, but getting crushed against the G10, like the Euro. USD/MXN is right in the mix of all of this. It is on the verge of reversing a false breakdown triggered at the end of last year and confirming a bullish breakout from a multi-year triangle pattern.

This is a situation we have been monitoring closely for some time now, with USD/MXN sneaking down out of the triangle in December. The momentum was weak and hinted at a possible false-break, and within three weeks-time since hitting a low we have seen price rise to the highest levels of September, but…

More importantly, price is at the top of the wedge dating back to 2017. The false break, then confirm on the top-side in-line with the long-term trend could bring another major bull-leg higher in the months ahead. The size and duration of the pattern imply that a 20% move or greater could be in the cards.

The final touch of confirmation that the triangle is broken will be a push above the August high at 20.25. This not only puts USD/MXN clearly out of the triangle but will also turn the intermediate-term trend in favor of higher levels.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily Chart (working on a breakout)

USD/MXN daily chart

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

USD/MXN Weekly Chart (could lead to massive move higher)

USD/MXN weekly chart

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-03-06 03:00:00
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Price Trends May Be Defined at Current Levels
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Price Trends May Be Defined at Current Levels
2020-03-05 05:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Trend Pointing Lower, USD/IDR May Rise
US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Trend Pointing Lower, USD/IDR May Rise
2020-03-05 04:00:00
Natural Gas Price: Risk of A Possible Reversal - Nat Gas Technical Forecast
Natural Gas Price: Risk of A Possible Reversal - Nat Gas Technical Forecast
2020-03-04 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.