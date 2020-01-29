Dollar Technical Outlook May Turn Bullish as USD/SGD, USD/MYR Rise

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting: US Dollar Volatility & FOMC Rate Decisions
2020-01-28 23:37:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY Charts: USD Outlook & More
2020-01-28 12:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/GBP Outlook Bullish Ahead of Brexit, BoE Rate Decision
2020-01-29 03:00:00
Fed Meeting: US Dollar Volatility & FOMC Rate Decisions
2020-01-28 23:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting: US Dollar Volatility & FOMC Rate Decisions
2020-01-28 23:37:00
Japanese Yen Gains On Wuhan Virus, USD/JPY Nears Key Prop
2020-01-28 03:01:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC Forward Guidance
2020-01-29 02:00:00
Gold Drops on Solid Consumer Confidence Beat
2020-01-28 15:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar and Crude Oil Prices Setting Up for a Reversal?
2020-01-29 00:00:00
Gold Prices Steady As Virus Spread Saps Global Risk Appetite
2020-01-28 06:58:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Consumer Confidence Index (JAN) due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 39.5 Previous: 39.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-29
  • The #Euro has broken four-month support guiding a recovery against the US Dollar to suggest that the long-term downtrend has been re-engaged. Get your EUR/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/FHiGQZ6zvV https://t.co/0ulmLWaZxK
  • The US Dollar may be on the verge of upside breakouts against #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit after Wuhan virus fears boosted $USDSGD and $USDMYR #SGD #USD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/29/Dollar-Technical-Outlook-May-Turn-Bullish-as-USDSGD-USDMYR-Rise.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/1M1GTIo79r
  • $AUDJPY technical positioning hints prices may be on cusp of turning lower after a late-2019 bounce, recoupling with a dovish RBA policy outlook. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/z84Y0V0ZtH https://t.co/e30wIlAkbF
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.45% Gold: -0.20% Silver: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/SP0lbABAbq
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3lgUbBP3XF
  • #EURGBP Outlook Bullish Ahead of #Brexit, BoE Rate Decision - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-gbp/2020/01/29/EURGBP-Outlook-Bullish-Ahead-of-Brexit-BoE-Rate-Decision.html
  • My trading video for today: "Dow, Risk Attempt Recovery Amid Competing Theme: #Coronavirus, #Fed and #Earnings' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/01/29/Dow-Risk-Attempt-Recovery-Amid-Competing-Theme-Coronavirus-Fed-and-Earnings.html?ref-author=Kicklighter?CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/VVmYBjVy63
  • #AUD has been fairly mute following AU CPI data aside vs #NZD. $AUDNZD tends to act as a "risk-neutral" pair (see article below), focusing on relative #RBA to #RBNZ shifts. #RBC and #JPMorgan pushed back on #RBA rate cut bets. RSI divergence hints bottom - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2018/11/23/AUDNZD-Nets-Out-Market-Mood-Swings-Focus-On-RBA-RBNZ-Policy.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/c30ePn9wEs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.46%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CVurL5Fv0L
Dollar Technical Outlook May Turn Bullish as USD/SGD, USD/MYR Rise

Dollar Technical Outlook May Turn Bullish as USD/SGD, USD/MYR Rise

2020-01-29 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar may be on the verge of broader gains against ASEAN FX
  • USD/SGD and USD/MYR are looking at upside technical breakouts
  • USD/PHP consolidation mode prolongs after slight uptick in sentiment

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar rose against some of its ASEAN counterparts such as the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit. My ASEAN-based US Dollar index has thus climbed and is testing a key descending trend line from September – red line on the chart below. Increasing fears around the Wuhan virus have been fueling the haven-linked Greenback – as expected. What is the USD/SGD, USD/MYR and USD/PHP technical outlook?

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for USD in the first quarter?
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index

Dollar Technical Outlook May Turn Bullish as USD/SGD, USD/MYR Rise

ASEAN-Based USD Index Created in TradingView

Singapore DollarTechnical Outlook

The US Dollar may be on the verge of confirming an upside technical breakout against the Singapore Dollar. Earlier this week, USD/SGD climbed above key descending resistance from September. Since then, prices have struggled to confirm a further push above the psychological barrier between 1.3559 to 1.3571. Confirming an upside push may precede a reversal of the downtrend from late August. The next resistance area aligns with November peaks (1.3669 – 1.3692). Support sits below at 1.3513 followed by 1.3444.

Learn more about how the MAS conducts monetary policy and what matters for the Singapore Dollar!

USD/SGD Daily Chart

Dollar Technical Outlook May Turn Bullish as USD/SGD, USD/MYR Rise

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may also be on the verge of an upside reversal against the Malaysian Ringgit from a technical standpoint. USD/MYR prices have pushed above the near-term falling trend line from December following the presence of positive RSI divergence – as expected. An upside close through resistance at 4.0850 exposes the next psychological barrier at 4.1070 followed by 4.1225. Resuming the entails taking out support at 4.050 – 4.0550 which is composed of the 2019 low.

To stay updated on fundamental developments for ASEAN currencies, follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/MYR Daily Chart

Dollar Technical Outlook May Turn Bullish as USD/SGD, USD/MYR Rise

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine PesoTechnical Outlook

A partial recovery in sentiment on Tuesday sent USD/PHP lower. The US Dollar thus continues to consolidate against the Philippine Peso. Resuming the former downtrend from August to November entails clearing the critical psychological barrier between 50.40 to 50.52. For a push towards the upside, resistance stands in the way between 51.13 to 51.30.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn about trading foreign exchange markets
Get My Guide

USD/PHP Daily Chart

Dollar Technical Outlook May Turn Bullish as USD/SGD, USD/MYR Rise

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN – US Dollar to Rip vs Mexican Peso with Slip in S&P 500
USD/MXN – US Dollar to Rip vs Mexican Peso with Slip in S&P 500
2020-01-24 12:00:00
USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP: Coronavirus Impact on Trends
USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP: Coronavirus Impact on Trends
2020-01-24 03:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook May Shift Bearish: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY
New Zealand Dollar Outlook May Shift Bearish: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY
2020-01-23 04:00:00
EUR/CHF Showing Signs of Bottoming Out: Where is it Heading?
EUR/CHF Showing Signs of Bottoming Out: Where is it Heading?
2020-01-22 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.