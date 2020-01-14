We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar May Weaken vs. Swedish Krona, Norwegian Krone

2020-01-14 05:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Swedish Krona, Norwegian Krone – TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar may weaken against Swedish Krona, Norwegian Krone in week ahead
  • USD/SEK recovery after selloff could be short-lived as conviction shows fragility
  • USD/NOK is facing a similar dilemma after an aggressive decline in December
Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 21
( 04:01 GMT )
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/SEK Outlook

USD/SEK appears to have bottomed out at the mid-July 2019 support at 9.3000. It has since staged a two percent recovery, though recent price action suggests a bearish correction may be in the cards. The pair once again failed to clear resistance at 9.4996, though the extending wicks signaled a desire to go higher but ultimately it appears conviction was lacking.

USD/SEK – Daily Chart

Chart showing USD/SEK

USD/SEK chart created using TradingView

If USD/SEK turns lower, it may encounter soft support around 9.430/453 on its way down before testing the multi-layered floor between 9.3411 and 9.3272 (white dotted lines). Conversely, if the pair manage to crack resistance with follow-through, it could catalyze a bullish spike and lead the pair to re-test November-highs at 9.6878 and 9.7228 (gold-dotted lines).

Looking at a monthly chart shows that despite the pullback towards the latter half of 2019, USD/SEK continues to trade roughly around 18-year highs and only slightly above the spike in 2008. Traders may therefore look to go long once the bearish correction loses steam and the multi-year uptrend is once again in play.

USD/SEK – Monthly Chart

Chart showing USD/SEK

USD/SEK chart created using TradingView

USD/NOK Outlook

Much like USD/SEK, USD/NOK appears to have bottomed out after an aggressive decline in November, due in large part to a market-wide selloff in the US Dollar. After hitting support at 8.7692, USD/NOK has risen around 1.30 percent but confidence to continue higher appears to be fading as the pair approaches resistance. This is demonstrated by the ever-shrinking candle bodies and extending wicks.

USD/NOK – Daily Chart

Chart showing USD/NOK

USD/NOK chart created using TradingView

Failure to clear the ceiling may be followed by a selloff as discouraged bulls exit their long positions. However, if it manages to break resistance with follow-through, the next target may be at 9.0030. To get more in-depth technical and fundamental analysis on the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri.

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

