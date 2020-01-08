We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
2020-01-08 14:20:00
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable
2020-01-08 09:00:00
2020-01-08 09:00:00
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
2020-01-08 08:00:00
2020-01-08 08:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Gold & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-08 13:00:00
2020-01-08 13:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
2020-01-08 12:00:00
EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY Near Critical Levels - Canadian Dollar vs Euro & JPY Price

2020-01-08 15:10:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR /CAD and CAD/JPY Technical Analysis

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 Euro and Japanese Yen Forecast
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD - Price Action

Last week, EUR/CAD declined to 1.4450 – its lowest level in nearly three months. The price closed the weekly candlestick with a 0.7% loss. Meanwhile, CAD/JPY rallied to its highest level in over eight months at 83.91. However, the pair could not maintain those gains and closed the weekly candlestick on Friday with a 0.5% loss.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat below 50 on EURCAD highlighting paused downtrend momentum. On the other hand, the oscillator remained flat above 50 on CAD/JPY reflecting paused uptrend move.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/CAD Daily PRice CHART (AUG 25, 2017 – Jan 8, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURCAD daily price chart 08-01-2020 Zoomed out

EUR/CAD Daily Price CHART (AUG 1 – Jan 8, 2020) Zoomed in

EURCAD daily price chart 08-01-2020 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Dec 12 EUR/CAD rallied to 1.4748 then some buyers took profit. This kept the price in the same trading zone 1.4416 – 1.4728. Currently, the pair eyes a test of the low end of it as more buyers could exit the market.

Thus, a close below 1.4385 may pave the way for sellers to press towards 1.4356. Further close below this level could encourage more sellers to join the market and send EURCAD towards 1.4253. Yet, the weekly support levels marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

Having said that, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone could reverse the pair’s direction towards the high end of the zone. Nevertheless, the daily and weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart should be watched closely.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY Daily PRice CHART (JAN 25, 2018 – Jan 8, 2020) Zoomed Out

CADJPY daily price chart zoomed out 08-01-20

CAD/JPY Daily PRice CHART (June 23 – Jan 8, 2020) Zoomed In

CADJPY daily price chart zoomed in 08-01-20

From the daily chart, we notice since Dec 27 CAD/JPY has failed in multiple occasions to move to a higher trading zone. The price remained in the same zone 82.72 – 83.74 as some buyers exited the market.

Thus, a close below the low end of the zone would increase the likelihood for CADJPY to decline towards 82.26. Further close below this level opens the door for sellers to press towards 81.44. In that scenario, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered as some market participant may exit the market at these points.

On the other hand, a successful close above the high end of the zone could embolden buyers to push CADJPY towards 84.82. Although, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart would be worth monitoring.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

