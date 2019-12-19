USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR Technical Forecast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: RSI Offers Bearish Signal
2019-12-19 02:00:00
US Dollar Attempts a Comeback: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Give Back Gains
2019-12-18 13:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Attempts a Comeback: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Give Back Gains
2019-12-18 13:40:00
GBP/USD: Cable Buyers May Lose Control Below this Price- GBP vs USD Forecast
2019-12-18 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Pressured as USD/JPY Bulls Test Range Top Again
2019-12-18 02:01:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-17 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Looking to Push Higher After Recent Consolidation
2019-12-18 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
2019-12-18 06:39:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Rose With Crude Oil Prices, Will Yen Look Past BoJ?
2019-12-19 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook
2019-12-18 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.42%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4ZIGpk6Ijd
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.38% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PlcSI6WNak
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: -0.02% France 40: -0.12% Germany 30: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5tNwFMAlFG
  • #GBP, #NOK and #SEK are expected to be the most-active #G10 currencies against #USD with one-week implied volatility at 9.32, 7.58 and 7.45 respectively [delayed]
  • The #Euro is flirting with a break of support guiding it higher since late November as after prices recoiled from a four-month high. Is trend reversal in the cards? Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/6B5DwDHuTF https://t.co/YoVWoHutXh
  • The Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso and Singapore Dollar may continue their rise against the US Dollar on global optimism amid a US-China trade deal. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/socBWhzlXt https://t.co/9wD7YvROjp
  • The USD/MYR may bounce on support as USD/SGD struggles after its downside breakout. USD/PHP reinforced a psychological floor with resistance nearing as USD/IDR broke a trend line $USDMYR $USDSGD $USDPHP $USDIDR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/12/19/USDMYR-USDSGD-USDPHP-and-USDIDR-Technical-Forecast.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/F9beFbeB6a
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.18% Gold: 0.17% Oil - US Crude: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/V2Ya2XZmuw
  • #AUDNZD continues to decline though recent price action and technical cues suggest a short-term rebound may be in the cards while #NZDJPY eye July highs - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/12/19/New-Zealand-Dollar-Technical-Analysis-AUDNZD-NZDJPY.html
  • The $JPY has had the strength to cap USD/JPY gains this month, but this seems to have been a consolidative move and those gains appear to be back on track. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/NKLN8Oh4Sz https://t.co/52H2k8uzpA
USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR Technical Forecast

USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR Technical Forecast

2019-12-19 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR - Talking Points

  • USD/MYR may bounce on support as USD/SGD breakout struggles
  • USD/PHP prices reinforce psychological floor as resistance nears
  • USD/IDR descends through rising trend line, opening door to fall?
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit has extended its advance against the US Dollar since prices topped at the beginning of this month. USD/MYR has since paused its descent after failing to breach key rising support from March – blue line on the chart below. That may result in a bounce towards resistance at 4.1630. Otherwise, a daily close under the trend line exposes 4.1225 and then lows from July.

To stay updated on fundamental developments for ASEAN currencies, follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/MYR Daily Chart

USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR Technical Forecast

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

Despite a break under the rising trend line from January, the Singapore Dollar has struggled to make further progress against its US counterpart. USD/SGD bounced on the psychological barrier between 1.3512 and 1.3520, reinforcing it as key support. A daily close above resistance – a range between 1.3558 and 1.3569 – opens the door to retesting the rising trend line as prices aim towards highs from earlier this month.

Learn more about how the MAS conducts monetary policy and what matters for the Singapore Dollar!

USD/SGD Daily Chart

USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR Technical Forecast

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

USD/PHP could be on the verge of bottoming after prices were unable to push through key support which is a range between 50.40 and 50.52. That could translate into a bounce towards descending resistance from September – red lines on the chart below. Clearing this technical boundary may result in a depreciation of the Philippine Peso as the currency pair aims for the current December high at 51.14.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR Technical Forecast

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah has taken out a near-term rising support line from September against the US Dollar. That has pushed USD/IDR to retesting the November low at 13965 where prices have since struggled to breach it. A daily close lower opens the door to testing the September low and the key psychological barrier between 13848 and 1392. The latter is a floor that has its beginnings from June 2018.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR Technical Forecast

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 08
( 01:01 GMT )
Learn using sentiment in market analysis
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, NZD/JPY
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/NZD, NZD/JPY
2019-12-19 03:00:00
British Pound Analysis Shows GBP/SEK, GBP/NOK Outlook Bearish
British Pound Analysis Shows GBP/SEK, GBP/NOK Outlook Bearish
2019-12-17 05:00:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar Pressing Support, Big Breakout vs Mexican Peso
USD/MXN – US Dollar Pressing Support, Big Breakout vs Mexican Peso
2019-12-16 12:00:00
British Pound Rallies as Path to Brexit Clears after UK Election
British Pound Rallies as Path to Brexit Clears after UK Election
2019-12-13 23:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.