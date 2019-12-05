We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-12-04 13:33:00
EUR/USD Forecast - Setting Up a Range Break Ahead of US ISM Data Release
2019-12-04 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD
2019-12-05 03:00:00
British Pound Breakout: GBP/USD Drives Above 1.3000, Six-Month-Highs
2019-12-04 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Snaps Dollar Uptrend at Last, UK Polls Boost GBP/JPY
2019-12-05 02:00:00
NZD/USD Uptrend Extends on RBNZ Capital Review, USD/JPY May Rise
2019-12-05 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Constrained by Downtrend, US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-04 18:48:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price and NOK Outlook Bearish on OPEC, Trade Wars
2019-12-04 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #LITECOIN Daily Pivot Points: S3: 41.61 S2: 43.44 S1: 44.29 R1: 46.12 R2: 47.1 R3: 48.93 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?CHID=QPID=917720
  • RT @johntilston: Central Banks: the game’s up, there’s no gas in the tank https://t.co/ZFhYoggM1l https://t.co/ja9vqeBR2u
  • - #EURGBP plummeted to 19-month low as UK election electrifies British Pound - #GBPCAD, #GBPUSD both aiming at critical resistance: bullish reversal ahead? - #GBPAUD reaches three-year high but technical cues sending alarming message https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/12/05/British-Pound-Technical-Analysis-EURGBP-GBPUSD-GBPCAD-GBPAUD.html
  • Over the past 30 days, #IDR has been the best performing Asian Currency vs. USD with +0.43% interest-returns while #JPY has been the worst with -0.03%
  • #Copper prices are coiling up for what may be a decisive breakdown as US-China trade talks stall while global economic growth continues to slow. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/3puDHUdCmD https://t.co/FTUQkMPYO8
  • Some of the top event risk this week: (THRS) Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (3Q F) (FRI) US Change in Non-farm Payrolls for November (FRI) Canada’s Change in Employment for November #EUR #USD #CAD
  • Huawei says it is filing a lawsuit in order to overturn FCC order on subsidies -BBG #TradeWar
  • The $SGD, Philippine Peso, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit could depreciate against the US Dollar as US-China and US-EU trade tensions escalate. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/69Qiw7JD5l https://t.co/Jz5VEAvqyz
  • #Palladium, #Platinum and the #Silver are expected to be the most active Precious Metals vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 30.00, 19.50 and 16.60 respectively
  • The #JapaneseYen has at last made some clear headway against the #USDollar but its bulls have yet to nail down their channel break. #GBPJPY jumps but there's a long way to go til the #UKgeneralelection. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2019/12/05/Japanese-Yen-Snaps-Dollar-Uptrend-at-Last-UK-Polls-Boost-GBPJPY.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD

British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD

2019-12-05 03:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

EUR/GBP, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD, GBP/USD– TALKING POINTS

  • EUR/GBP plummeted to 19-month low as UK election electrifies British Pound
  • GBP/CAD, GBP/USD both aiming at critical resistance: bullish reversal ahead?
  • GBP/AUD reaches three-year high but technical cues sending alarming message

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

EUR/GBP Plunges to 19-Month Low. What Next?

The British Pound surged against all its major counterparts and sent EUR/GBP to 19-month lows despite positive RSI divergence showing fading downside momentum. The pair has now also entered a two-year range which has acted as support following the 2016 Brexit referendum. Looking ahead, the pair may attempt to re-test the lower bound of the 0.8491-0.8337 support zone.

EUR/GBP – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

Looking at a weekly chart more effectively illustrates the significance of re-testing the two-year support range. While reaching the lower lip is certainly possible, breaking below it may not occur until more clarity is given on the outcome of Brexit. A fundamental catalyst of that magnitude may be required to facilitate a downside breakout with meaningful follow-through.

EUR/GBP – Weekly Chart

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

GBP/CAD Aiming to Retest 3-Year Resistance Range

GBP/CAD also rallied, though upside momentum was curbed after the Bank of Canada rate decision and subsequent commentary sent the Canadian Dollar higher. Nonetheless, the pair is edging closer to re-testing descending 3-year resistance. If the ceiling holds, a wave of disappointed bulls may close their positions, opening the door to a possible market-wide selloff.

GBP/CAD – Weekly Chart

Chart showing GBP/CAD

GBP/CAD chart created using TradingView

Looking at a daily chart also shows negative RSI divergence, indicating that as the pair approached formidable resistance, upside momentum began to ebb. While this does not necessarily precede a downturn, it is still something that warrants traders’ attention.

GBP/CAD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/CAD

GBP/CAD chart created using TradingView

GBP/USD Eying Critical Resistance

Despite signs of fading upside momentum, GBP/USD broke above 1.2816 and may now aim to touch key resistance at 1.3177. A break beyond that may open the door to test a short but formidable multi-layered ceiling between 1.3263-1.3307. A break above this range with follow-through would effectively erase all the losses incurred since the beginning of the year.

GBP/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/USD

GBP/USD chart created using TradingView

However, zooming out to a weekly chart shows another – albeit gloomier – picture for GBP/USD bulls. While the pair is on the cusp of re-testing a five-year descending resistance channel, a break above it may not necessarily mark a tectonic shift. Rather, it would signal that the slope of depreciation may now become less steep.

GBP/USD – Weekly Chart

Chart showing GBP/USD

GBP/USD chart created using TradingView

GBP/AUD Technical Cues Showing Alarming Signs

Much like GBP/USD, GBP/AUD is also showing signs of fading upside momentum right as the pair reach a three-year high following the surge in the British Pound. Looking ahead, traders will be anxiously watching to see if the pair continues higher or capitulates. Given the negative RSI divergence, the path of least resistance might support a short-term bearish correction with an eye at the November 7 swing-low at 1.8547.

GBP/AUD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/AUD

GBP/AUD chart created using TradingView

BRITISH POUND TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Top 5 Day Trading Mistakes I’m Glad I Made
The Top 5 Day Trading Mistakes I’m Glad I Made
2019-12-04 18:00:00
Copper (HG) Weekly Forecast: Price May Press Lower Beyond These Levels
Copper (HG) Weekly Forecast: Price May Press Lower Beyond These Levels
2019-12-04 15:00:00
USD/JPY Chart Hints at Downturn, Nikkei May Be Topping
USD/JPY Chart Hints at Downturn, Nikkei May Be Topping
2019-12-02 07:00:00
US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
US Dollar Eyes Technical Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
2019-11-29 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.