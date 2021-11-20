News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Slides Germany Cannot Rule Out Possible Lockdown on Covid Surge
2021-11-19 09:30:00
S&P 500 Record High Neither Breakout nor ‘Risk On’
2021-11-19 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Suffers Worst Decline Since July with Covid, Potential Reserve Releases Weighing on Sentiment
2021-11-19 20:30:00
U.S. WTI Crude (CLc1), Alibaba (BABA) & USD/TRY – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-19 11:53:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Show Haywire ‘Risk’, Dollar Charged for Biden’s Fed Chair Decision
2021-11-20 02:41:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-18 22:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Charts Generally Bullish
2021-11-19 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Flagging After Bullish Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-18 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP Lacking Significant Tailwinds Despite Positive Retail Sales Data
2021-11-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook - Sterling Propped Up by Data But US Dollar Strength Controls Cable
2021-11-19 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Looks to Consolidate Against the US Dollar After Making New Lows. Can USD/JPY Go Higher?
2021-11-19 07:30:00
USD/JPY Aims Higher After Japan’s Core CPI Falls Short of Expectations
2021-11-19 00:00:00
Breaking news

German Foreign Minister Excludes National General Lockdown - Bild

S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Wilting Bullish Momentum Foreshadows Possible Pullback

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

S&P 500 WEEKLY OUTLOOK: SLIGHTLY BEARISH

  • The recent rally in the S&P 500 has been driven by the stocks with the largest weighting in the index
  • Deteriorating breadth and limited upside participation point to low confidence in the broader market
  • Failed attempts by the S&P 500 to break above the 4,700 level may be a sign that buying momentum is waning and a pullback may be just around the corner

Most read: How to Research Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide

The S&P 500 has been on an impressive bullish run recently, climbing roughly 10% from last month’s low to new all-time highs, supported by strong third-quarter corporate earnings, constructive profit guidance and positive sentiment. The gains, however, have not been widespreadamong the benchmark members as the secular mega-caps with the largest weight (Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Tesla to name a few) have been the main drivers behind the explosive rally.

From a technical standpoint, weakening breadth and limited upside participation point to fragile investor confidence in the broader market and thus unhealthy fundamentals. If a stock index only relies on a few names to move higher, it is not firing on all cylinders, so there must be weakness behind the scenes. To analyze current dynamics, we can look at the relationship between the equal-weighted S&P 500 and the capitalization-weighted S&P 500, using the RSP ETF as tradable proxy for former and the SPY ETF for the latter.

The chart below has two panels. The top one shows SPY by itself, while the bottom one displays the RSP/SPY ratio. After examining price action from the past two months, we can see that SPY has been rising steadily since early October, while the RSP/SPY ratio has been declining, falling on Friday to its lowest level since February. This behavior suggests that buying interest is concentrated in the large and most influential stocks, with money flowing disproportionately into the heavy hitters rather than to the smaller and average companies that are part of the benchmark (if the smaller companies were driving the rally, the RSP/SPY would slope upwards).

SPY AND RSP/SPY RATIO CHART

Source: TradingView

When upturn participation is not broad-based, anyrallystands on shaky footing, so markets can bemore vulnerable to a pullback should the winds shift and sentiment change. For this reason, traders should become less complacent and start exercising more caution, particularly during the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday week as thinner liquidity can amplify market moves unexpectedly.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Focusing on the S&P 500 index, the technical bias remains positive in the medium term, but in the short term, the ongoing rally appears to be losing momentum as the RSI indicator flirts with overbought territory and price struggles to break above the psychological 4,700 level decisively.

In terms of price action, failure to clear the 4,700 area after numerous attempts in the last few days suggests that buying interest is fading, awarning that a downturn may be in sight. If a pullback does materialize, the index could head towards the 4,630-support zone before staging a rebound, although a move below that floor could accelerate the decline and expose the 4,580 area.

On the other hand, if the S&P 500 defies expectations and manages to overtake the 4,700-barrier in a resolute fashionin the week ahead, bullish sentiment could strengthen, allowing the index to charge higher towards channel resistance near 4,760.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

S&amp;P 500 Technical Forecast: Wilting Bullish Momentum Foreshadows Possible Pullback

S&P 500 (SPX) Chart by TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DISCLOSURES

