News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar
2021-11-12 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: WTI at Risk as Biden Weighs SPR Release to Tame Prices
2021-11-13 16:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-12 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-11-13 10:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-12 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength
2021-11-12 20:00:00
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
2021-11-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets to Fresh 2021 Lows, Consolidation Ahead
2021-11-12 16:00:00
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-11 17:06:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/Om85fb6faU
  • Although oil maintains a bullish medium-term outlook, the short-term bias is slightly bearish as the White House weighs acting to lower the commodity price to cool red-hot inflation. Get your weekly oil forecast from @DColmanFX here: https://t.co/7G6i7HpzOg https://t.co/DxVb9kSMqB
  • The $SPX managed to fend off a true bear trend, while the Dollar has actually earned a bullish breakout. Inflation looks to maintain the mantel of the market market-moving theme ahead. This is what I will be watching next week: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/11/13/Dollar-or-SP-500--Which-Bullish-Trend-Will-Markets-Sustain-In-the-Week-Ahead.html https://t.co/ucrs4tfMRg
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/93P1hJpSnz
  • The US Retail Sales report may generate a bullish reaction in the Dollar as the update is expected to show a pickup in household spending. Get your weekly US Dollar forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/NuSV055YJQ https://t.co/g1qnCFhK2H
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/o6BP0Hn6JI
  • Individual stocks or ETFs? There are a lot of differences and a lot of similarities but which is right for you? Read more to find out. https://t.co/9GlbfbPcnb https://t.co/1UJMnRqtfW
  • Stocks took a breather last week and next week will be about seeing whether a consolidation pattern will form or larger retracement develops. Get your weekly equities forecast from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/lQvTx4LgFW https://t.co/Zidbx92gMb
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/T7e2jPJW47
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn how you can use GDP data here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/uhf7swqFdn
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: WTI at Risk as Biden Weighs SPR Release to Tame Prices

Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: WTI at Risk as Biden Weighs SPR Release to Tame Prices

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

WTI OIL OUTLOOK: SLIGHTLY BEARISH

  • Oil prices maintain a bullish profile over the medium term, but its near-term outlook is slightly bearish
  • Expectations that the Biden’s administration will intervene in the coming weeks to try to lower U.S. energy prices may act as a negative catalyst for the WTI benchmark, but not for long
  • In this article we present the most important oil technical levels for the week ahead

Most read: Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Correction or Reversal as Prices Fall From ATH?

Oil retains a bullish outlook if the forecast horizon is several months, but the journey higher is not likely to be a smooth ride. In the very near term, volatility will remain elevated and temporary pullbacks should be expected as the U.S. government feuds with OPEC+ to nudge the cartel to ramp up production and threatens to draw on supplies from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) to keep a lid on crude prices and bring down the cost of gasoline at the pump.

For context, OPEC+ flatly rejected calls by the Biden’s administration to open its taps more quickly and stuck to an agreed plan to raise output by 400K barrels per day after concluding its November ministerial meeting. The move irked the White House, as the underwhelming increase in production will not be enough to offset the current deficit and will ensure oil prices stay supported in the coming months, exacerbating energy-linked inflation.

With the US CPI at three-decade highs and public discontent growing, President Biden could soon take drastic steps and release oil from the SPR or, in the worst-case scenario, ban exports to prioritize the domestic market as WTI hovers above $80 per barrel. Even if the government pursues neither strategy, the expectation that aggressive measures will be taken imminently to provide relief should be sufficient to prevent further rallies and keep the commodity biased lower in the second half of November.

For these reasons, the balance of risk for oil looks slightly tilted to the downsidefor next week, but uncertainty is high and directional conviction low. Despite this bearish bias, I wouldn’t want to short oil at this point for fear the White House punts and fails to deliver – an outcome that could spark a relief rally of large proportions. At the same time, I wouldn’t want to be long either until the dust settles and there is more information on the government's game plan for dealing with rising energy prices. The situation is very fluid, and clearly anything can happen, so traders will be better served by keeping an eye on the headlines in the coming sessions to try to capture attractive trading opportunities.

OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS (WTI)

Following the latest retracement, oil prices have fallen towards channel support near $80. If sellers manage to push the WTI benchmark below this floor over the next few days, we could see a pullback towards $78.30, a floor defined by the 50-day moving average and the November low. Should this support be taken out, the sell-off could accelerate, exposing the $75 psychological level.

On the flip side, if dip-buyers reemerge and bolster bullish momentum, critical resistance is seen near $85.00, but a rise above this barrier can propel prices higher, paving the way for a move towards $90, the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since mid-August.3

OIL PRICE DAILY CHART

Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: WTI at Risk as Biden Weighs SPR Release to Tame Prices

WTI Oil Chart prepared in TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-11-13 10:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY
2021-11-13 04:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength
2021-11-12 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude