EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500’s Run to Record Highs and Dollar Recovery Both Depend on Fed Taper Reaction
2021-10-30 01:15:00
EURUSD at the Center of GDP and Rate Forecasts, Market Holding Breath for Nasdaq 100 Open
2021-10-29 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Remain Supported Ahead of OPEC+
2021-10-30 12:23:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-29 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-10-30 04:00:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Spot Gold (XAU/USD) & NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-29 15:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Spot Gold (XAU/USD) & NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-29 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Push Break Ahead of the Fed - XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-29 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Failure to Clear Cluster Resistance Can Steer Cable Lower
2021-10-30 20:00:00
GBP Forecast: Bank of England Seen Raising Rates, GBP/USD at Risk
2021-10-29 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Failure to Clear Cluster Resistance Can Steer Cable Lower

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

GBP/USD WEEKLY FORECAST: BEARISH

  • GBP/USD has been rejected at resistance several times over the past few days
  • Fading bullish impetus points to near-term weakness in Pound Sterling
  • Volatility is likely to increase in the week ahead amid key monetary policy announcements

Most read: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Spot Gold (XAU/USD) & NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch

From its yearly lows near 1.3411 established in late September, GBP/USD has bounced significantly over the course of this month, climbing more than 2% amid strengthening bullish sentiment towards the British currency in a context of repricing of rate expectations. Despite this large upside move, buying momentum appears to be waning as reflected by recent price action.

The daily chart shows that GBP/USD has been trading mostly sideways since last week, after failing multiple times to clear cluster resistance in the 1.3830/1.3855 region. This area has strong technical significance, as it is where the 200-day SMA converges with the upper boundary of a medium-term descending channel and the 50% Fib retracement of the June/September correction.

With upside pressure clearly weakening amid a solid ceiling in place, the near-term bias points to Pound Sterling weakness in the week ahead, when volatility is likely to be higher than usual due to two major risk events: the Federal Reserve and Bank of England’s monetary policy announcement.

If the bearish scenario plays out following Friday’s decline, traders should keep a close eye on whether GBP/USD holds below its 50-day moving average and the psychological mark of 1.3700, as a sustained move below this area may be the harbinger of a large sell-off, capable of taking price towards 1.3570, followed by 1.3410 in early November.

In case of an unexpected bounce, which at this point seems less likely, the first resistance to consider appears at 1.3830/1.3855. A decisive push above this barrier and channel breakout are needed to rejuvenate the bullish impetus seen earlier this month and pave the way for buyers to reclaim the September high near 1.3913.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Failure to Clear Cluster Resistance Can Steer Cable Lower

Source: TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

