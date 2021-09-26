News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Forecast: Limited EUR/USD Bounce Could Follow German Election Results
2021-09-26 01:00:00
S&P 500 and Dollar Have Different Views for Last Week of September
2021-09-25 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil May Rise as Covid Case Growth Slows. WTI Eyes OPEC Outlook, Evergrande
2021-09-26 07:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Short-term Bias Still Bullish, Big Level Ahead
2021-09-23 12:30:00
Wall Street
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections
2021-09-22 18:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU Eyes PCE After US Dollar, Treasury Yields Weigh on Price
2021-09-25 18:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Bearish Price Action Points to More Weakness
2021-09-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Imminent as Cable Contracts
2021-09-25 21:00:00
GBP/USD Flattens After BOE-Induced Rally
2021-09-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
News
S&P 500 and Dollar Have Different Views for Last Week of September
2021-09-25 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-09-25 00:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Lacks Conviction as Resistance Nears

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Lacks Conviction as Resistance Nears

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook:

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) has a little room to rally before resistance
  • Low volatility brings lack of conviction in moves both higher and lower
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Lacks Conviction as Resistance Nears

The US Dollar as per the DXY has been somewhat strong of late and continues to look poised for higher levels in the short-run. However, given the generally low volatility and propensity for momentum to stall after short periods of trending, resistance ahead may prove too much to hurdle.

There is the high from August at 93.72 and a top-side trend-line from March that stand in the way of the DXY advancing further from here. We may see a through test develop in the days ahead, and so watching how price action behaves will be key. A turnabout in momentum may usher in a reversal.

On the flip-side, should we see a surprising uptick in momentum as resistance is reached and exceeded, then perhaps an extended run higher could develop towards the important ~94.65 area. In this scenario we will still need to closely monitor signs of stalling as new swing highs and lows have not always been able to maintain.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Chart

US Dollar Chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

