EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support
2021-07-16 15:00:00
Dollar Rebounds Despite Dovish Slide, Retail Sales and UMich Top Events Friday
2021-07-16 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
WTI Crude Oil Outlook Remains Constructive, $70 is the Line in the Sand
2021-07-17 04:00:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-16 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-16 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-15 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Up for 4 Weeks Straight – Now What?
2021-07-16 20:20:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: XAU and XAG Trading Bias is Lower
2021-07-16 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: On Alert for Comments from BOE Members
2021-07-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
2021-07-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
Real Time News
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/djR1k391A4
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/cyhIGlEdOW
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/G9UNfiVqic
  • The US Dollar may extend gains against ASEAN currencies like the Thai Baht, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah amid surging Covid cases amid the Delta variant. US CPI is also eyed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OPGAWJp9ub https://t.co/0xroh8CAUT
  • The Japanese Yen could be vulnerable as retail traders increase their downside exposure in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY and GBP/JPY. What are key technical levels to watch for ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/syZWq6CfT8 https://t.co/lwGN2Ubct8
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/tS0hvqd40T
  • The US Dollar continues to push higher against ASEAN currencies. USD/SGD may breakout above a rectangle chart pattern, with USD/THB eyeing 2020 peaks. USD/PHP gains as USD/IDR ranges.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/CaYDxpqdFO https://t.co/uLxmSp1X9w
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/LLCmvFXnpg
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pNWIgxCb6Q
  • Perhaps the most loaded, medium-term picture to come out of the COT's net spec futures positioning data is the rounding over of the net long position on $GBPUSD: https://t.co/TrTLCuTdkv
WTI Crude Oil Outlook Remains Constructive, $70 is the Line in the Sand

WTI Crude Oil Outlook Remains Constructive, $70 is the Line in the Sand

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

OIL WEEKLY FORECAST: SLIGHTLY BULLISH

  • Oil prices have retraced from its yearly high as OPEC+ infighting over production quotas and concerns about new COVID-19 outbreaks have weighed on sentiment
  • Despite the recent pull-back, the outlook remains constructive for WTI crude prices
  • In the week ahead, if the $70 support area holds, there is reason to believe bulls could set the stage for the next leg-higher
Most read: U.S. Dollar Strengthens as Bitcoin Threatens a Break - Did Oil Just Top?

Oil (WTI) volatility has certainly increased in July. First, infighting among OPEC+members and the lack of agreement on future production quotas raised fears that the cartel could break up in the not too distant future, leading tounderstandable turbulence. As a reminder, earlier this month, talks among OPEC+ producersstalled amid a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over its request to raise its output limit from its current baseline. Although all parties involved seemed to have reached a compromise, there is still nothing official and no new meeting has been called.

Secondly, concerns about demand prospects in the face of rising Covid-19 cases of the delta variant have also spooked investors as new outbreaks threaten to weaken the global economic recovery. Against this backdrop, WTI crude has slipped from a fresh six-year high of $76.50 set on July 5 to the edge of $71.00 at the close Friday, in tandem with renewed U.S. dollar momentum and some reflation trades unwinding.

Despite the daily market noise and recent pullback, oil remains in abullish mode over the medium-term, as showcased on the daily chart below, where prices maintain a clear pattern of higher lows and higher highs and trade above three key SMAs: the 200-day, 100-day and 50-day moving average.

On the attached chart, we can also see that WTI remains above an impeccable ascending trendline extended from the 2020 low. This line, along with the 50 SMA which sits near the $70.00 psychological level at the moment, can be considered the most relevant short-term floor (a line in the sand for the market). If prices manage to stay above this support area in the next few days, bulls could regain control of the market and push prices towards resistance in the $75 region. A close above this barrier will expose the 2021 high near $77.

Notwithstanding the constructive outlook, it is also important to keep in mind the bearish scenario, as sometimes the unexpected happens and traders can be caught wrong-footed. That said, if prices slide further and decisively pierce the $70 area, selling pressure could gain momentum and trigger a move towards the $67 mark. Should this support fail, the May low near $61.50 would become the next downside level of interest in the coming days.

WTI OIL TECHNICAL CHART

WTI Crude Oil Outlook Remains Constructive, $70 is the Line in the Sand

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

