News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Pop Setting Up for a Drop- EUR/USD Levels
2021-06-24 17:00:00
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC), Fed Speak & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-25 14:53:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2021-06-25 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift Sentiment for Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-06-25 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-24 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale
2021-06-25 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Fed Speak & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-25 14:53:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook
2021-06-25 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears
2021-06-25 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Looks for End-of-Week Volatility From Fed's Favorite Inflation Reading
2021-06-25 02:51:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/iQL5bQPVlZ
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9TZDET0hur
  • Both AUD/JPY and AUD/USD have traded sideways to lower in recent weeks. Are the sideways consolidations topping patterns or flags? Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/Waqula3yMU https://t.co/dp0Gl2X2Nd
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.65% Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eAc6Zkh5BO
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.47%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 69.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fFhEkpCjiZ
  • The past few months have been quiet in markets even if a benchmark like the S&P 500 is pushing to a record high. Here is $SPX vs the number of 1% or greater declines in the past 3 months: https://t.co/pO2iKzqOzI
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/06/25/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-GLD-GC-Builds-into-Range-After-Fed-Fueled-Fire-Sale-Gold-Rate-Today.html $GLD $GC $XAU https://t.co/zMODlTrR7K
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.16% France 40: 0.06% Germany 30: 0.01% Wall Street: 0.00% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Rwtcgbd7e6
  • Federal Reserve will extend Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility for one additional month until July 30, 2021 $USD $DXY
  • A closer look at Euro price action shows EUR/USD trading within a descending pitchfork formation extending off the May / June highs with this week’s rebound coming off downtrend support. Get your market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/bTm990c7sf https://t.co/THj0StsVdw
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Builds into Range After Fed-Fueled Fire Sale

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Price Forecast: Neutral

  • Gold prices showed a bit of stability this week after last week’s fast and heavy re-pricing.
  • With the Fed highlighting an eventual end to pandemic policy, will Gold bulls be able to recover?
  • For now, a rather consistent range had built-in this week and the case for mean reversion may stick around until we get closer to the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in late-August.
Advertisement

Gold prices found a bit of stability this week after a rather tumultuous first few weeks of June trade. Coming into the month, optimism abound as prices traded around the 1900 level, holding after a bull flag breakout in the month of May. But what started as a pullback quickly turned into a bearish trend, and when the Fed spoke in the middle of June Gold prices plummeted down to fresh monthly lows.

But the sell-off stalled at a big spot on the chart, helped along by a couple of confluent Fibonacci levels and just above the prior neckline from the double bottom formation that had built in March. This led to a Monday bounce to kick off this week but sellers remained on the sidelines, and continued to offer Gold lower inside of the 1800 marker.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Near-Term: A Range Appears

After a riveting move last week Gold prices put in a relatively quiet outing this week, sticking within a range formation that I had looked at in the Thursday article on Gold. This range was at least partially defined by a Fibonacci retracement drawn around the April 29 – June 1 major move, with the 88.6% retracement from that study helping to set support as the 76.4% retracement helped to define resistance.

Gold Hourly Price Chart

Gold hourly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Price Forecast For Next Week: Neutral

At this point there’s a strong case on either side. For Gold bulls, technically, the argument can still be made that there’s existing technical structure to argue for bullish continuation. This would largely be taken from the longer-term backdrop, as seen on the weekly chart below. There’s both a bullish trendline and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the 2018-2020 major move that could support such a thesis, but this would need some near-term agreement in the not-too-distant future given how aggressively sellers came in last week, before that door for bullish trends may reopen.

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

On the other side of that longer-term argument would be the premise that Gold prices sold off aggressively just from the simple hint that the FOMC may be getting closer to ‘less loose’ monetary policy. The Fed didn’t say that they were going to hike nor did they say that they were going to start planning for how they’d taper bond purchases. It was but one simple signal taken from the dot plot matrix that the bank may be looking to raise rates a little faster, and Gold prices plummeted and didn’t stop until a big spot of support came in to stall the move.

So the longer-term projection here is unclear as the main driver of that theme is similarly opaque, and that’s when the Fed may begin to go down that path of less loose monetary policy.

Judging by Gold’s price action, there appears to be little hope from market participants that this will be the case and that’s enough to at least offset the above synopsis of the longer-term theme. So, for now, the forecast will be held to neutral with focus shifted towards shorter-term ranges.

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-21 17:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
2021-06-19 22:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rips on Fed- Loonie Breakout Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rips on Fed- Loonie Breakout Levels
2021-06-19 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – Big Down Week Has XAU Nearing Trend Test
Gold Price Forecast – Big Down Week Has XAU Nearing Trend Test
2021-06-18 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish