Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.
2021-06-24 15:23:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-06-24 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-23 19:30:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant
2021-06-24 15:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fed Narrative May be Challenged on US PCE, Durable Goods
2021-06-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision
2021-06-23 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Williams: -Now is not the time to normalize policy -Watching inflation outlook very closely -Rapid reopening causing bottlenecks, wage increases -Rate liftoff will be guided by progress on goals -Economy remains far from maximum employment $USD $SPX
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mzZUUDjqh7
  • USD/CAD rates may have experienced a failed bullish breakout, having returned back into the descending channel dating back to November 2020. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/7RbRmi0YQE https://t.co/by9PHuwXUB
  • The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 has hit fresh record highs to start the day, but momentum is lacking. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter speaks to the markets and the Fed Stress Test results. https://t.co/kFKlacgRkF
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VPsYjn0wBo
  • The rally in the price of oil seems to be sputtering as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Jsj6i3olFX https://t.co/TxElAkFbrb
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.33% Wall Street: 0.83% Germany 30: 0.68% US 500: 0.67% FTSE 100: 0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KCyB86yVTj
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-24
  • HSBC expect the BoE to raise interest rates by 15bps to 0.25% in May 2022 and 25bps to 0.5% in November 2022 $GBP
  • As the Dollar ($DXY) continues to consolidate after last week's rally, the market's rate forecast via Fed Funds futures (through end 2022) is pricing in most hawkish view since Mar 18, 2020 at 23 bps worth of tightening between now and then https://t.co/ZgknI0hf39
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

  • Last week saw Gold prices take a heavy hit, and a week later there’s still only been a mild recovery.
  • Short-term Gold prices are range-bound, and given the drivers that have pushed the trend and the fact that they may not be in the spotlight until later summer, the potential for ranges in Gold seems high.
Advertisement

Last week saw heavy re-pricing in Gold as buyers bailed after the Fed issued their updated forecasts. And while the changes in the Fed’s forecasts may seem subtle, the market reaction was not as there was a clear signal that was being inferred and perhaps even implied by the FOMC. That signal is that the loose money policies implemented to help the economy round the corner on Covid will not be around forever. And as some economic items have perked up, such as inflation, the end of that accommodation may be coming sooner rather than later.

The Fed highlighted the potential for two rate hikes in 2023; so not next year but the year after, and in fast order the US Dollar surged and most major FX pairs reversed. Gold prices were not left unscathed, as buyers quickly bailed from bullish setups and prices sunk all the way down to 1761 after having traded at 1900 on the Friday before the FOMC.

That amounts to a move of -7.46%, taken from the Friday high to last week’s low, and at that point a confluent zone of Fibonacci support started to come into play that, thus far, has been able to contain the lows. This plots between 1763.11 and 1766.28. And after holding last week’s low into this week’s open, prices have put in a mild bounce from this zone and that’s so far held up throughout the week.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Bounce Cut Short So Far

Normally after a move of that magnitude, once support plays in there’s often a stronger pullback in response. Take the US Dollar, for instance, which put in a very visible pullback in the first few days of this week. But in Gold, sellers have remained fairly active while helping to drive-in resistance just inside of the 1800 handle. And the corresponding bounce from support? That’s only retraced 23.6% of the June move whereas the US Dollar had retraced a bit more.

The highlight here is the fact that the pullback in the Gold sell-off has been a bit lighter than the pullback in the USD surge, and this indicates that there may be a greater shift afoot as investors gear up for a more hawkish Fed at some point down the road, even if that’s not a near-term concern.

Gold Eight-Hour Price Chart

Gold Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Strategy Near-Term: A Range Has Developed

So, setting the stage on the longer-term backdrop leads to a shorter-term setup. That longer-term backdrop is one of patience and waiting: The Fed has said their piece and furnished their projections and we’re not due for another quarterly meeting until September. But, along the way we’ll get the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium and this seems to be where many are expecting to hear that next big announcement out of the FOMC, particularly on the topic of taper and what their plans are there.

This means that there’s a couple of months of open road. Gold had previously held a bullish backdrop after having broken-above the bull flag in the month of May. But, after last week’s reversal on a more-hawkish Fed, the stage appears to be setting up for possible bearish trends should the FOMC continue to step closer and closer towards policy normalization.

But, again, these are items that are expected to be a couple of months away.

For now – Gold prices have started to build into a minor range after last week’s major move. This range is extremely tight so it may not hold for too long, but there’s been a couple of inflections at each side of support and resistance at this point and this is something that can keep the backdrop open for some range continuation items.

Guiding that range along is a Fibonacci retracement produced by the major move spanning from the April 29 low up to the June 1 high. Range support is showing around the 88.6% retracement of that major move, plotted at 1774.24; while resistance is showing around the 76.4% retracement at 1793.83. The hourly chart below highlights this dynamic, and for those that are carrying a bullish or bearish bias, looking for trends to develop – they can essentially approach the range with a trend-side bias.

Gold Hourly Price Chart

Gold Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Grasps for Higher-Low Support
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Grasps for Higher-Low Support
2021-06-22 16:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Pulls Back - Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Pulls Back - Loonie Levels
2021-06-21 15:30:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-06-17 15:40:00
US Dollar Aims to Extend Fed-Inspired Rise, Eyes Yellen Testimony
US Dollar Aims to Extend Fed-Inspired Rise, Eyes Yellen Testimony
2021-06-17 07:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed