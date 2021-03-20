Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD Spotlight on Technical Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Erases FOMC Driven Gain as ECB Warns of Euro Area Recession
2021-03-19 14:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-03-19 00:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Tumble, Uptrend at Risk? Gold Outlook Remains Bleak
2021-03-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-19 03:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?
2021-03-19 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound to Endure After Break Above Key Resistance
2021-03-19 23:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Battling with Resistance, Sentiment Remains Bearish
2021-03-19 11:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Defends March Open Range Ahead of UK Jobs, CPI Report
2021-03-19 16:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Coil Tightens Post-BoE/Fed– Breakout Levels
2021-03-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens
2021-03-18 22:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Natural gas prices face a diminishing fundamental backdrop which could accelerate the recent technical breakdown in prices, with the 200-day SMA in focus. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/L3daE1jbMp https://t.co/NxbgbzSAVG
  • RT @FxWestwater: Canadian Dollar Forecast: $USDCAD, $AUDCAD Spotlight on Technical Levels Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/03/20/Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-USDCAD-AUDCAD-Spotlight-on-Technical-Levels.html https://t.co/1s8uM…
  • Gold prices have rebounded robustly higher in recent days, and may extend gains in the coming weeks after breaching key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/jUlbq9aALj https://t.co/zEiq0eMz4I
  • The last week of March brings about a quieter economic calendar for Australia, with the trio of PMI reports the sole focus. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/FTLPmVEcCU https://t.co/67GyTRbddY
  • The US Dollar’s rebound against the British Pound, Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar may prove short-lived. Key levels to watch for AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/Xyqhzn5UxN https://t.co/KMEgGx2s49
  • Key data prints coming out of the UK may keep the British Pound within the monthly range as the Bank of England (BoE) retains the current course for monetary policy. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/jzcY0a6wg4 https://t.co/6nGHjFNusm
  • The US Dollar could rise versus the Singapore Dollar and Thai Baht if the Fed remains sanguine about rising Treasury yields. Bank of Indonesia may step in to keep USD/IDR in check. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Suw7UIipeC https://t.co/cG3Rfsqdkq
  • Retail trader signals hint that the Dow Jones could be at risk ahead. Meanwhile, could the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 face a more optimistic path as upside exposure fades? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/nScYgAFqgs https://t.co/77apxEcd7Z
  • The GBP faces an array of technical levels that may provide decisive turning points in price action against the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar in the coming days. Get your $GBP market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/nt6H3BEjrd https://t.co/uXQasNKYCC
  • The Euro looks set to extend its recovery against the US Dollar. However, it may continue to lose ground against the British Pound, Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/utA5TkxrzT https://t.co/opJ0DNXV6n
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD Spotlight on Technical Levels

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD Spotlight on Technical Levels

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast - Talking Points

  • USD/CAD may have more upside before resuming broader trend lower
  • AUD/CAD’s countertrend may continue before finding resistance at SMAs
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Slightly Bullish

The Canadian Dollar weakened against the Greenback, marking USD/CAD’s first weekly gain since February as sinking energy prices dented the Loonie’s strength. Given that the drop in crude oil prices is likely to be a transitory event as the global economy continues ramping up, there is likely to be a resumption of the broader trend lower in USD/CAD.

That said, price action has been contained within a descending channel since late January, one that is part of a larger downward move rooted in the early 2020 Covid-induced USD rush. Prices may continue to climb to the channel’s upper bound given that the MACD oscillator crossed above its centerline late Friday.

To the downside, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the January to March move may offer support. Below that leaves open space for price to descend to the channel’s lower limit. Above, USD/CAD will aim for the 38.2% Fib level and the 20-day Simple Moving Average. Breaching above those levels would then likely see a test of the channel’s upper limit.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

AUD/CAD Technical Forecast: Slightly Bearish

AUD/CAD was nearly unchanged last week, with the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar finding support as oil prices declined towards the second half of the week. The pair’s 200-day Simple Moving Average, along with an area of price inflection from late last year, offered a layer of technical support. Given that prices have continued to decline since breaking below an ascending trendline earlier this month, the current downside move may persist.

The 200-day SMA, a high-visibility technical level, which has also appeared to offer a layer of support last week, is positioned to step in again should prices shift lower. To the upside, AUD/CAD faces the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels before the 20- and 100-day SMAs, which are both trending lower after completing a bearish cross.

AUD/CAD 6-Hour Chart

AUD/CAD price chart

Chart created with TradingView

USD/CAD, AUD/CAD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Rebound to Endure After Break Above Key Resistance
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound to Endure After Break Above Key Resistance
2021-03-19 23:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD in Limbo
US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD in Limbo
2021-03-14 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/JPY Charts to Watch
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/JPY Charts to Watch
2021-03-14 03:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Rally Fragile into Fed/BoE
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Rally Fragile into Fed/BoE
2021-03-13 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
AUD/CAD