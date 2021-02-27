Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Prices and Forecasts
Euro Price, News and Analysis:
EUR/USD is currently struggling to hold onto the 1.21 handle after having fallen from just 1.2250 yesterday, as US Treasury yields jumped, underpinning the greenback. The EUR/USD sell-off over the last 24 hours has broken the recent uptrend, which looked primed for a run at the early January high print at 1.2349, and the short-term outlook for the pair is now neutral. The 20-day simple moving average is located at 1.2100 and a break below here opens the way to a prior support level around 1.2054, an area that is likely to hold in the short-term. EUR/USD looks set to continue trading within a 1.2050/1.2350 range for the time being.
For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.
EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – February 26, 2021)
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|3%
|-24%
|-14%
|Weekly
|-2%
|-24%
|-16%
IG Retail trader datashow 41.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.42 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.
EUR/GBP is being moved by a different force with the British Pound continuing its strong run of late, despite yesterday’s pop lower. The pair dropped sharply mid-week in Asian times before recovering and bounced higher late yesterday as the Euro benefitted from a haven bid. As we go into the weekend EUR/GBP is back below 0.8700 and the path of least resistance remains to the downside, although this week’s moves have started to bring short-term price action into question. The medium-term outlook for the pair remains lower but in the short-term EUR/GBP may drift back up to the 0.8740-0.8750 level before resuming the downtrend. Keep an eye on EU and UK vaccination data as this continues to be one of the main drivers of the pair.
EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – February 26, 2021)
What is your view on EUR/USD andEUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.