EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Reversal Takes Shape Ahead of February Low
2021-02-20 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Vulnerable at Multi-year Resistance
2021-02-20 16:00:00
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-19 14:25:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-02-19 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Versus Real Yields: Are Inflation Bets Fully Priced Into XAU/USD?
2021-02-20 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out
2021-02-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Weekly Forecasts
2021-02-20 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – A Support Break Sets Up More Selling
2021-02-19 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Weekly Forecasts

British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Weekly Forecasts

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

  • GBP/USD continues to forge ahead after 1.4000 taken out.
  • EUR/GBP sell-off continues and looks to have legs
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, GBP/USD continues to edge higher with 14 of the last 16 weekly candles positive. The pair are now at their highest level since mid-April 2018 with little in the way of resistance before that month's high print of 1.4377. The weekly chart also shows the 50-sdma (blue) nearing the 200-sdma (black) with a potential 'golden-cross' being formed in the next few weeks. While this may be late to the party, it could signify that the 1.4377 level is not the peak of this rally and a complete retrace of the Brexit move – high print at 1.5019 – may be on the cards. While small retraces may occur, this is not a move to get in the way of, instead, better to go with the flow.

Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Foreign Exchange

GBP/USD Weekly Price Chart (June 2016 – February 19, 2021)

GBP/USD Weekly Chart
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 13% 6%
Weekly 1% 5% 4%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 31.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.14 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

A sorry looking chart for EUR/GBP bulls with this week's sell-off in particular breaking below some important levels. The first to go was the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.8747 before a cluster of old lows around 0.8670 to 0.8680. With these levels seemingly in the rear mirror, a full retrace back to the February 19, 2020 low print at 0.8282 is the likely longer-term objective. The chart does look oversold, using the CCI reading, and the Euro is also picking up a small bid so the next week may see a limited move. As long as the pair stays below the 0.8750 level, then the move lower will remain intact.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (February 2020 - February 19, 2021)

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Mixed