News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: Will EUR/USD, EUR/AUD Weakness Last?
2021-01-16 05:15:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
2021-01-16 03:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours
2021-01-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-15 12:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-15 04:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise as 200-MA Holds Firm
2021-01-15 20:00:00
Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus
2021-01-15 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Out of Steam?
2021-01-15 16:00:00
British Pound Latest - Sterling Underpinned by GDP Data, US Announce USD1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package
2021-01-15 09:03:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Ranges Ahead of Biden Aid Plans
2021-01-14 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/ftrbRkFiJF
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/Hny2HMYo4I
  • (Weekly Fundamental) Australian Dollar Outlook: Tied to Biden Stimulus Bets, S&P 500, US Dollar, Treasuries $AUDUSD #SP500 #stimulusbill #USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/01/16/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Tied-to-Biden-Stimulus-Bets-SP-500-US-Dollar-Treasuries.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/H7aus0Aljt
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy can enhance a trader's market analysis. Find out how more here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/7zI3p6UNVs
  • Bank of Japan to mull widening of its long-term yield band -BBG $USDJPY
  • While the rise in longer-dated Treasury yields have been impressive as of late, March highs remain a key focus for resistance The medium-term uptrend remains intact, maintained by rising support from August Fading fiscal stimulus expectations (size) may sour yields ahead https://t.co/L3vBcF0ts7
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/vFJ8zmphMm
  • While the US Dollar has been holding its ground, its downside bias against the Singapore Dollar, New Taiwan Dollar Thai Baht and Indonesian Rupiah remains intact as it hovers at support. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/p7gAztWuVG https://t.co/zB1pOS6U4D
  • The $VIX is now running 227 trading days above the 20 handle. It is also working its way quickly into a dead-end descending triangle. These don't really break lower... https://t.co/39Pr7YrQ08
  • WTI Crude amongst the many market participants taking a hit today, down almost 3% $WTI $USD https://t.co/eg2phm1wUO
Euro Technical Forecast: Will EUR/USD, EUR/AUD Weakness Last?

Euro Technical Forecast: Will EUR/USD, EUR/AUD Weakness Last?

2021-01-16 05:15:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst

EURO WEEKLY TECHNICAL FORECAST: NEUTRAL

Advertisement

The Euro has weakened broadly over the last few trading sessions. In fact, recent Euro selling pressure has steered EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD and EUR/AUD into the red year-to-date. Relative downside across EUR price action this past week was seen particularly against the Pound as well as the Yen and US Dollar, which declined by -1.52%, -1.34% and -1.24% respectively. The Aussie was the laggard out of major Euro peers with EUR/AUD sliding by a more modest -0.55%.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (21 AUG 2020 TO 15 JAN 2021)

EURUSD Price Chart Euro Technical Forecast

EUR/USD has pulled back sharply since rejecting the 1.2300-price level. The most liquid and heavily traded currency pair sank nearly 250-pips from its 06 January high, which propelled EUR/USD price action below its 50-day simple moving average. Not to mention, volatility and bearish momentum have accelerated recently judging by the MACD indicator and Bollinger Band expansion.

Confirmation of follow-through lower could be provided by a breakdown beneath the 09 December swing low and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement shown on the chart above. Taking out this possible zone of buoyancy might motivate Euro bears to make a deeper push toward the 100-day simple moving average. The negatively-sloped 20-day simple moving average may serve as a technical resistance level going forward if a relief bounce comes into play.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/AUD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (24 SEP 2020 TO 15 JAN 2021)

EURAUD Price Chart Euro Technical Forecast

EUR/AUD price action is looking a little overextended as the Euro plunges to its weakest level against the Aussie since December 2018. The 8-day simple moving average underscores the FX pair’s short-term bearish trend. Surmounting this technical barrier, however, might open up the door to bigger rebound. In addition to positive divergence on the MACD indicator, waning EUR/AUD weakness is hinted at by the relative strength index perking back up out of ‘oversold’ territory.

Pinching Bollinger Band width also increases the statistical probability of a consolidation higher. If a rebound materializes, EUR/AUD bulls could look toward the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels as potential topside objectives. An upward move could fizzle out near broader bearish trend resistance connecting the October and December swing highs.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Access our comprehensive forex trading guide for free here!
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise as 200-MA Holds Firm
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise as 200-MA Holds Firm
2021-01-15 20:00:00
Copper Price Forecast: Bull Flag Suggests Gains Ahead for Base Metal
Copper Price Forecast: Bull Flag Suggests Gains Ahead for Base Metal
2021-01-14 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Under Pressure
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Under Pressure
2021-01-10 10:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Rally Falters at Trend Resistance
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Rally Falters at Trend Resistance
2021-01-10 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
EUR/AUD