Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Break Risk and Dollar Charge Sees Accelerants Next Week
2020-09-26 06:40:00
EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears
2020-09-25 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebounds at 23.6% Fibonacci Level, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Climb
2020-09-25 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Sellers Drive as Q4 Open Nears
2020-09-24 14:01:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Plummets, Are the Bulls Done For?
2020-09-25 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Sours as Losses Mount
2020-09-24 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Cautious Optimism Signals a Brexit Deal is Near
2020-09-25 16:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Are the UK and EU Nearing a Brexit Agreement?
2020-09-25 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true.Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/yZzArpGs2h
  • GBP turbulence persists as investors eye the next round of EU-UK Brexit negotiations. Cautious optimism signals a deal is near. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/WjU4oYpmf7 https://t.co/VcNnCjm0B2
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/AiLoS7DrEQ
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/3Wked6GBOp https://t.co/HicBmGrokK
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/7kPzAoNoLG https://t.co/5lbyBJeeA7
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/ubLimoYAcr
  • What is the outlook for financial markets ahead of the first presidential debate and how are Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump doing in the polls? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/QQwAZTxZFg https://t.co/4cRhRCiv3C
  • The US Dollar could gain as it forms bullish technical formations against the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit. USD/PHP may have bottomed, will USD/IDR rise next? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3UIKmbLIvD https://t.co/PY2YyH4vkQ
  • The Indian Rupee may be at risk to the US Dollar as USD/INR attempts to refocus to the upside. This is as the Nifty 50, India’s benchmark stock index, could fall further. Get your $USDINR market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3wsYlSxd26 https://t.co/z2qB9p8IgX
  • A proxy of #EmergingMarket capital flows hit its lowest since July, falling with the #SP500 after some divergence This is as #USD gained against its developing FX counterparts, highlighting potential risk of a spillover outwards Stay tuned for next week's #ASEAN fundy outlook! https://t.co/kAvpnb0EXO
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-09-26 08:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Technical Forecasts: Bearish

  • The Nasdaq 100 has developed a descending channel that might guide price lower
  • The DAX 30 broke though multiple layers of support, opening the door for extended declines
  • The FTSE 100 and CAC 40 trade near the lower end of their longstanding ranges

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

Market volatility continued last week sending equity markets, growth-sensitive currencies and even some safe haven assets like gold lower. Amidst the equity volatility, bearish price action established several key technical breaks that might leave some indices vulnerable to further losses. Since the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has been the leader of global equities in recent months, a newly developed descending channel might be the paramount concern in the week ahead.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 1 – Hour Time Frame (August 2020 – September 2020)

US Tech 100 Chart

After leading the covid recovery rally, the Nasdaq 100 has undergone somewhat of a reversal as it falls faster and farther than some of its peers. As a result, the index has established a descending channel from the series of recent swing-highs and swing-lows and its formation may help guide the Nasdaq 100 lower still. Thus, support around the 10,680 and 10,600 levels might be crucial in warding off further losses next week.

How does the Stock Market Affect the Economy? A Trader’s Guide

That being said, there have been glimmers of hope for the Nasdaq as the descent has been a slow churn lower rather that an abrupt crash. Following the significant rally on Friday, the Nasdaq 100 trades near the topside of its descending channel headed into this week.

If bulls are to continue the rally, initial resistance might be offered by the September 23 peak at 11,240 which aligns with the upper bound of the channel. A break above the area could lead to further gains but the shorter-term trend seems tilted to the downside at this time.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 30
( 15:09 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

DAX 30 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

The DAX 30 suffered a substantial technical breakdown last Monday as it sank beneath an ascending trendline that helped guide it higher since June. With support in the rearview, subsequent losses came readily and secondary support around the Fibonacci level at 12,450 was quickly probed. Price has since recovered from a trip beneath the level, but damage to the technical structure has been dealt and the DAX 30 is vulnerable to further losses as a result.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (June 2020 – September 2020)

DAX 30 index

With that in mind, tertiary support in the event of renewed bearishness might reside at the 12,200 mark. Coinciding with the index’s July low, a break beneath the area would constitute a new lower-low and would likely weaken the DAX 30 further. Either way, IG client sentiment data reveals retail traders are confident the index has bottomed. Since we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, positioning could suggest an extension lower.

FTSE 100 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

Not to be outdone, the FTSE 100 also suffered a breakdown and looks susceptible to further losses as a consequence. Continuing its gradual descent, the FTSE 100 stands near the lower-bound of its descending channel after threatening the level late last week.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (April 2020 – September 2020)

FTSE price chart

Since there is little to suggest an immediate reversal higher, the technical outlook remains bearish. That said, short-term gains may shift the risk-reward profile which is currently underwhelming given the proximity to major support. If broken, secondary and tertiary support might reside at 5,680 and 5,500 respectively.

CAC 40 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

The CAC 40 appears similarly endangered after cratering to Fibonacci support around 4,670 last week. While the breakdown has damaged the technical outlook, the current position of the index relative to support might warrant patience from a trading perspective. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for more forecasts, updates and general market commentary.

CAC 40 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (April 2020 – September 2020)

CAC price chart

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Plummets, Are the Bulls Done For?
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Plummets, Are the Bulls Done For?
2020-09-25 20:00:00
S&P 500 Index May Struggle Near-Term, Trend Still Leads Higher
S&P 500 Index May Struggle Near-Term, Trend Still Leads Higher
2020-09-20 13:00:00
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Bearish Pressure Remains for USD/MXN
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Bearish Pressure Remains for USD/MXN
2020-09-20 07:00:00
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Price Aims Higher as Pressure Builds
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Price Aims Higher as Pressure Builds
2020-09-19 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
France 40
Bearish
FTSE 100
Mixed
Germany 30
Bearish