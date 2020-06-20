Sterling (GBP) Collapses Through Support - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: A Selloff or Consolidation?
2020-06-19 09:30:00
EUR/USD May Break Down Despite Record 1.3 Trillion in ECB Cash
2020-06-19 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 3,041.80.
2020-06-19 17:23:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Capped By Fed's Powell, Chart Warns of Topping
2020-06-17 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-20 02:34:00
US Dollar Stages Rebound as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs, Dow Slumps
2020-06-18 14:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook, What Can Break the Trading Range?
2020-06-20 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Reversal from May Low Brings June High on Radar
2020-06-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Collapses Through Support - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks
2020-06-20 16:00:00
USD, GBP/USD & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-06-19 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here: https://t.co/vggFTHw2m8 https://t.co/KEyqeh9fxI
  • As prices dance around on charts, traders are often looking for reasons to explain price movements; however, the underlying source of price movement boils down to the relationship between supply and demand. Learn more about the forces of S&D on forex here: https://t.co/u5g4rfiivB
  • EUR/USD bulls pullback as risk-on sentiment weakens. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/byQYXgR06m https://t.co/Y64CIrEOSh
  • The technical outlook for #gold brings the monthly high ($1746) on the radar as the pullback from the yearly high ($1765) reverses ahead of the May low ($1670). Get your #metals update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/7FNMuFie6f https://t.co/N7dcjZx9jv
  • (Weekly Outlook) #Gold prices have been struggling to find direction - why? Will a shockwave that sinks the #DowJones and #SP500 make itself known? That is a key risk for #XAUUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/06/20/Gold-Price-Outlook-What-Can-Break-the-Trading-Range.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/F6y4xLSwm0
  • Get your stock market basics right - what is the stock market and how does stock trading work? Find out here:https://t.co/JfAJLAtlsY https://t.co/vzAupGX9aq
  • Hey traders! I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/jkliL5sxj7 https://t.co/30DMbSZ8rt
  • The return of risk-aversion has seen the #ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 slice through their respective 12-week uptrends, as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falls just shy of the 200-day moving average. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/2AQlVLVL3B https://t.co/9ELRnYUpYm
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here:https://t.co/iDva5wInvY https://t.co/iXCqirgYD6
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $USD's tentative recovery may continue into the upcoming week #FOMC dovish outlook fueled the recent appreciation in the…
Sterling (GBP) Collapses Through Support - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks

Sterling (GBP) Collapses Through Support - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks

2020-06-20 16:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

British Pound (GBP) – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Forecast, Chart and Analysis:

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Find Out the No.1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

Sterling (GBP) – Technically Weak And Needs Support to Avert Further Losses

The British Pound traded through a range of technical support levels on Friday after the UK revealed that it had borrowed in excess of GBP55 billion in May, nine times more than in May 2019. The UK’s debt-to-GDP ration rose above 100% to its highest level since 1963, as the government splashed the cash in an effort to re-start the UK economy. The sell-off, started yesterday after the BoE meeting, accelerated mid-morning and Sterling broke through a range of closely watched support levels. Today’s close and Monday’s open will decide the British Pound’s near-term fate.

GBP/USD has taken out a few technically supportive indicators this week after failing to break through the 200-dma last week. On Thursday the 20-dma and 61.8% Fib retracement both fell and today GBP/USD broke through the 50-dma, leaving the 50% Fib at 1.2306 the next downside target. To confirm further bearishness the pair need to open below the 50-dma on Monday. The previously mentioned 61.8% Fib at 1.2517 is now the first level of resistance.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (December 2019 - June 19, 2020)

GBPUSD Price chart
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -3% -3%
Weekly 57% -8% 22%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP used the 20-dma yesterday to move sharply higher and this momentum continued today, taking the pair through the 38.2% Fib at 0.9035 and the May 29 multi-month high at 0.9054. The CCI indicator suggests that the pair are now overbought but not at the extreme levels seen in mid-May. A close and open above the prior high would suggest a further move towards 0.9150 and the 23.6% Fib level at 0.9213. EUR/GBP traders should bear in mind that EU/UK trade talks are ongoing and any news may add extra volatility into the pair.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – June 19, 2020)

EURGBP Price chart

GBP/AUD is another pair I have been following closely, especially the triple-bottom made at the beginning of June. This support has now folded and the move lower needs to be confirmed by an open below here. The downside move was given further credibility this week with the pair unable to close above the descending 20-day moving average, the last of the three moving averages to fall. GBP/AUD now trades at its lowest level since September 2019. The GBP/AUD rally started off the July30 low at 1.7554 and there are a handful of swing lows that need to be broken before this level comes under threat. Prior short-term support at 1.8050 is the likely first level of resistance. A big fall from grace – nearly 30 big figures since mid-March - for Sterling against the Australian dollar.

GBP/AUD Daily Price Chart (June 2019 – June 19,2020)

GBPAUD Daily price chart

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week
DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Outlook For Next Week
2020-06-20 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Reversal from May Low Brings June High on Radar
Gold Price Forecast: Reversal from May Low Brings June High on Radar
2020-06-19 16:00:00
US Dollar Bounces At Pre-Crisis Lows, Divergence Hints At Reversal
US Dollar Bounces At Pre-Crisis Lows, Divergence Hints At Reversal
2020-06-14 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
EUR/GBP
Mixed
GBP/AUD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.