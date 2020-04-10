We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro at Risk as North-South Political Rift Threatens Financial Stability
2020-04-09 23:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-09 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Deal Dwarfed by Crude Oil Demand Woes
2020-04-09 21:00:00
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-09 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: An Earnings Season Like None Other
2020-04-09 17:45:00
Dow Jones Soars, US Dollar Drops as Fed Announces Huge Loan Program
2020-04-09 13:44:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Threatens Resistance Breakout
2020-04-10 02:00:00
Gold Prices May Reverse, US Dollar Sinks as Fed Juices Wall Street
2020-04-10 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Recovery Testing Key Resistance Hurdle
2020-04-09 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Edges Back to 1.24, EUR/GBP Stable
2020-04-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise
2020-04-08 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-08 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.33%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 78.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lm7hFY5ytq
  • The #Euro is struggling to build upward momentum against the US Dollar despite a break above near-term resistance. The overall trend bias still seems to favor the downside. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/CsmTKIgxPx https://t.co/RB4yi5UL7M
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR), Actual: 4.3% Expected: 4.9% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-10
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Producer Price Index (YoY) (MAR), Actual: -1.5% Expected: -1.1% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-10
  • Mexican Oil Minister: Mexico is ready to cut output by only 100k B/D -BBG
  • Delegate: OPEC+ won't cut oil production without Mexico. OPEC+ won't hold new meeting Friday, only G20 -BBG #OPEC #Oil
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Consumer Price Index (YoY) (MAR) due at 01:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 4.9% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-10
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Producer Price Index (YoY) (MAR) due at 01:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -1.1% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-10
  • 12 month 12 book challenge still on: January➡️Sapiens✅ February➡️ Leadership and Strategy Tactics✅ March➡️Homo Deus✅ April➡️Marcus Aurelius' Meditations✅but since the book is short, Man's Search for Meaning will be added too. May➡️❔ Will keep you all posted on the next one
  • The $USD fell against #ASEAN FX such as USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR and USD/IDR. Chart patterns are brewing like a Bullish Pennant, Descending Triangle and Falling Wedge. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/dAKFSXwE0P https://t.co/b13QHN54Up
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Threatens Resistance Breakout

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Threatens Resistance Breakout

2020-04-10 02:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Gold prices surged nearly 4% this week with the XAU/USD rally testing uptrend resistance ahead of the extended holiday break. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable IF price closes below this threshold. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the gold weekly chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this XAU/USD trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 13
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart XAUUSD

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that the XAU/USD rally was, “testing the first major resistance hurdle here at the yearly high-close. From a trading standpoint, the advance remains vulnerable while below this threshold.” The level in focus was 1673 – price is trading above this level in early New York trade on Thursday with parallel resistance catching the intraday highs for now. We’re looking for a reaction up here.

A close below slope resistance would leave the advance vulnerable heading into the extended holiday break. Initial support rests at the January highs at 1611 backed by 1586 and the April open at 1574- now medium-term bullish invalidation. A topside breach from here exposes subsequent resistance objectives at the yearly swing high at 1703 and the 78.6% retracement / pitchfork resistance at 1733/37 – look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold price rally is testing uptrend resistance and the focus is on the weekly close with respect to this slope. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops. While the broader outlook remains constructive, be on the lookout for possible near-term exhaustion here IF price holds below this trendline – ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable entries with a breach of the highs exposing longer-term technical resistance above 1730. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.04 (75.26% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are11.29% higher than yesterday and 10.13% higher from last week
  • Short positions are0.65% higher than yesterday and 1.52% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% 12% -6%
Weekly -8% 17% -2%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Price Outlook: USD Reversal- Relief Rally or Resumption?
Dollar Price Outlook: USD Reversal- Relief Rally or Resumption?
2020-04-05 09:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Extreme Volatility Ahead of Virtual OPEC Meeting
Oil Price Forecast: Extreme Volatility Ahead of Virtual OPEC Meeting
2020-04-05 03:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Prices and Charts
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Prices and Charts
2020-04-04 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-04-04 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.