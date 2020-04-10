We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE Forecast: Is the Worst Behind Us?

2020-04-10 22:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Indices Highlights:

  • Dow Jones rebound closes gap, resistance ahead
  • DAX run could get cut short soon with price pattern building
  • FTSE 100 lagging behind other indices, puts it at larger risk of decline

Dow Jones rebound closes gap, resistance ahead

The Dow Jones closed the gap from March 12 at 23553, and is now working on possibly trading up to the trend-line extending from the 2016 correction low that passes under the low created in December 2018. This could be a spot that the recovery gets put to a true test. It seems unlikely an advance, if it is to continue, will do so with some bumps along the way. With that said, there is a channel also developing off the low that traders can use as a guide. Stay within (even if while testing resistance), then price will remain pointed higher to sideways at worst. However, fall outside of the channel and we could see the Dow take a dive lower.

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build confidence during these volatile times.
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Chart (level ahead to watch, channel as guide)

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

DAX run could get cut short soon with price pattern building

The DAX is still putting together a healthy recovery, but could get cut short if an ascending wedge forming on the hourly chart has anything to say about it. The developing pattern, though, won’t be validated until it is broken, which will require price to undercut the rising underside trend-line. The first target on the downside will be 9337. However, until the pattern breaks the near-term outlook will remain bullish. The gap from March 12 was already filled, with another one just ahead between 11032 and 11555.

DAX Hourly Chart (ascending wedge, levels to watch)

DAX Hourly Price Chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

FTSE 100 lagging behind other indices, puts it at larger risk of decline

The FTSE has lagged other major indices as it is just working on crossing above the March 26 high. It is working on a building a channel, that if maintained will keep the upside in check. But if it breaks the likelihood of a decline will increase, and it could be faster than other indices as it has exhibited a good amount of relative weakness.. For now, though, the outlook is fairly neutral.

Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

FTSE Daily Chart (lagging behind)

FTSE Daily Price Chart

FTSE 100 Chart by TradingView

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

