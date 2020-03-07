DAX 30 & FTSE Technical Forecast for the Week: Volatility is Back

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Coronavirus Breakout Surges to Fresh 2020 High
2020-03-07 04:00:00
VIX Hits Its Crisis-Level High, S&P 500 Erratic and Dollar Collapse Continues
2020-03-07 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
2020-03-06 08:58:00
Pre-NFP US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-03-06 12:30:00
Yen Soars, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Sink. Investors Seek Shelter in Bonds
2020-03-06 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Ballistic as Fear Grips Global Markets
2020-03-06 22:00:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-06 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Deal or No Deal - Oil Prices Continue to Slump
2020-03-07 07:00:00
Oil Prices Sink over 7 percent as OPEC Talks Crumble
2020-03-06 15:26:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The politics of the US and UK may be starkly divided but their grip on the vast, $6.6 trillion global foreign exchange trade seems as tight as ever. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/xTKHOvrIqg https://t.co/0W7JW5bknq
  • Do you know your #Brexit timeline? Catch up on it here:https://t.co/olHHFNEI1r https://t.co/YcyiD1DhaN
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/jI5CHZKrGq
  • My weekend trading video: '$VIX Hits Its Crisis-Level High, S&P 500 Erratic and #Dollar Collapse Continues' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/03/07/VIX-Hits-Its-Crisis-Level-High-SP-500-Erratic-and-Dollar-Collapse-Continues.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9
  • Are you new to trading? Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising different forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Get a refresher on technical analysis or begin building your knowledge here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/I2Jdf22ekd
  • Why do you require consistency in trading and why does it matter? Find out: https://t.co/f4y1FOOZnM #tradingstyle https://t.co/DHbgebG9DN
  • Ouch. Chna's trade balance dropped from a $47.2 billion surplus to a -$7.1 billion deficit. Exports dropped -17.2%. Not good...but enough to draw out fear more readily than last week's PMIs?
  • RT @tEconomics: #China Imports year-on-year at -4% https://t.co/qypciMaNNL https://t.co/ec7iB5AiQf
  • RT @tEconomics: #China Exports year-on-year at -17.2% https://t.co/2CKH69pI08 https://t.co/yC5uF8bZLK
  • RT @TruthGundlach: “Yields plunging” headlines abound. Some yields are. But some are going the other way! And it’s the ones going the other…
DAX 30 & FTSE Technical Forecast for the Week: Volatility is Back

DAX 30 & FTSE Technical Forecast for the Week: Volatility is Back

2020-03-07 10:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • DAX | Clinging onto Support
  • FTSE 100 | Key Support to Offer Temporary Bounce

Equity market volatility remains elevated, as such, with uncertainty continuing to plague global markets, the bottom appears yet to be reached. An implosion on global bond yields as central banks (Fed, BoC, RBA) ease monetary policy, provides a worrying signal for equity markets.

DAX 30 | Clinging onto Support

The DAX fails to escape the equity carnage as the closes the week with losses of 2.9%. After the Fed provided an emergency cut, all eyes will be on the ECB as they look to announce a series of measures to aid the Eurozone. On the technical front, the DAX remains weak with bounces proving short-lived. That said, 11,500 has held thus far for the DAX, although with risks remaining tilted to further declines, eyes will be on the July 2019 lows.

Germany 30 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 7% 1%
Weekly 36% 13% 28%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Support

Resistance

11500

-

12000

200WMA

11265

July 2019 low

12290

Weekly High

11036

76.4% Fib

12500

-

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX Price Chart

Chart by IG

FTSE 100 | Key Support to Offer Temporary Bounce

Little respite for the FTSE 100 after posting its largest sell-off since the financial crisis, the index extended on its losses, closing the week down 1.8%. As such, with rising volatility keeping the FTSE 100 on the backfoot, the index sets its sights on for a test of 6419 (61.8% Fib). However, while this may offer an opportunity for a short-term bounce, the absence of positive news would likely see a bounce remain shallow.

Support

Resistance

6419

61.8% Fib

6703

50% Fib

6400

-

6856

Weekly High

6200

-

6900

-

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1Equity Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

FTSE 100 Price chart

Chart by IG

How to Trade FTSE 100

RESOURCES FOR FOREX & CFD TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Coronavirus Breakout Surges to Fresh 2020 High
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Coronavirus Breakout Surges to Fresh 2020 High
2020-03-07 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Ballistic as Fear Grips Global Markets
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Ballistic as Fear Grips Global Markets
2020-03-06 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Bulls Look to Take Back Momentum
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Bulls Look to Take Back Momentum
2020-03-04 21:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Macro Breakout in Progress
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Macro Breakout in Progress
2020-03-01 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.