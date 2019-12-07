We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Top Volatility Candidates With Fed, Election, Trade War
2019-12-07 01:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Meeting in Focus as Tariff Deadline Looms
2019-12-06 20:36:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms
2019-12-07 22:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish Ahead of FOMC, Retail Sales, CPI
2019-12-07 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook May Brighten on Wary Fed, Close UK Vote
2019-12-07 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Fails on Strong NFP- GLD Levels
2019-12-06 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Trade Policy Following OPEC Meeting
2019-12-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Weekly Technical Outlook) GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms $GBPUSD $EURGBP $GBPJPY #UKelection2019 - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/12/07/GBPUSD-EURGBP-GBPJPY-GBPCAD-Outlook-as-UK-Election-Looms.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/iuILHYczJ7
  • Why do you require consistency in trading and why does it matter? Find out: https://t.co/WlEFlluGfZ #tradingstyle https://t.co/TkMtJQKatx
  • By issuing debt denominated in $USD, China is making a long-term bet that it will be cheaper to pay back its loans over time in the US Dollar; it believes the value of the US Dollar will fall. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/5GO9UrvO4y https://t.co/xV9urXXf48
  • What are some risk trading management techniques? Find out: https://t.co/RShdlDz9RA #tradingstyle https://t.co/M3ASPIHAep
  • #Dow Jones stages impressive recovery on a firm NFP report. #FTSE 100 eyes UK general election. Get your equities technical analysis from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/o28UcG6N3l https://t.co/SwGAaFCFND
  • Why do you require consistency in trading and why does it matter? Find out: https://t.co/f4y1FOOZnM #tradingstyle https://t.co/x5HgYopWc5
  • The USD may rise if the FOMC re-affirms its data-dependent approach and cools 2020 rate cut bets. US retail sales and CPI data may also give the Fed impetus to hold rates. Get your $USD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/XnDITaDOox https://t.co/A480uVMqF2
  • What tools does the ECB have left to stimulate the Eurozone? Where is the #Euro heading? Find out from Chief Eurozone Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics Claus Vistesen only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast hosted by @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/DXlDH5Cp9e
  • The price of oil extends the advance from the October low as #OPEC and its allies pledge to take additional steps to balance the energy market. Get your crude #oil market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/llGq8yPFH4 #OOTT https://t.co/1OCVOIrK98
  • Gold closed lower after paring early-week gains post-NFP on Friday. But will price finally break support? These are levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart. Get your gold technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/ovGheRg4MQ https://t.co/ZEQSYktj0w
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms

2019-12-07 22:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

British Pound Technical Forecast

  • High British Pound volatility anticipated in the week ahead on UK General Election
  • Fading GBP momentum offers cautious technical outlook for Sterling crosses ahead
  • GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/CAD make bold attempts to extend trends

Build confidence in your own British Pound strategy with the help of our free guide!

DISCLAIMER – High British Pound Volatility Expected Ahead

This past week, we have seen the British Pound pull off impressive gains against its major counterparts such as the US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen and Canadian Dollar. This has come on the fundamental backdrop that the UK Conservative Party can secure a majority at the upcoming general election on December 12. Such an outcome increases the odds of passing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, lowering uncertainty.

Until the result of the vote is known, heightened price action is anticipated. One-week implied volatility in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/CAD are at the highest since October. These levels were also on average last seen around the time of the 2016 Brexit Referendum. As such, traders ought to take Sterling technical analysis for the week ahead with a grain of salt against this unpredictable environment.

Forupdates on the British Pound this week, including on the election, follow me on twitter here@ddubrovskyFX.

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

GBP/USD soared past the key resistance range (1.2950 – 1.3013) over the past 5 trading days, extending the uptrend from September’s bottom. This could set the stage for further gains towards a falling trend line from June 2015. Prices have paused their ascent under the May high at 1.3177 with negative RSI divergence, showing fading upside momentum. A daily close above this exposes March highs. Otherwise, a turn lower puts the focus on former support at 1.2773 and then a potential trend line from September.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Daily GBPUSD Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/GBP Technical Outlook

The EUR/GBP has extended its dominant downtrend from July’s peak. The pair took out key support which is a range between 0.8472 and 0.8529. That has exposed the psychological barrier at 0.8300 to 0.8337 which was a floor established back in 2016/2017. This area stands between it and the former high from April 2016 at 0.8117. Here we do have the presence of positive RSI divergence, showing fading downside momentum. A turn higher could place the focus on a potential falling trend line from August.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

Daily EURGBP Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/JPYTechnical Outlook

Against the Japanese Yen, the British Pound has also extended its uptrend. Key resistance was taken out (140.69 – 141.51). That has exposed a potential descending trend line from February 2018 which could keep the defining downtrend intact since then. Negative RSI divergence persists here which can at times precede a turn lower or translate into consolidation. Pushing through 144.13 exposes highs from March, April and May. Should GBP/JPY fall instead, keep an eye on potential rising support from September.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

Daily GBPJPY Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/CADTechnical Outlook

The British Pound rose against the Canadian Dollar as well, with GBP/CAD taking out a falling trend line from March 2018. This has opened the door to overturning the long-term downtrend should prices find momentum to reach highs from April and March (1.7697 – 1.7795). Still, negative RSI divergence is present here which indicates fading upside momentum. A turn lower could pave the way for a revisit of former resistance which may stand in the way as support (1.7034 – 1.7094).

Join me each week on Wednesdays at 01:00 GMT where I will be taking a look at how you can use IG Client sentiment as a third element in market analysis.

GBP/CAD Daily Chart

Daily GBPCAD Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast Has a Systemic Break But How Far Out Is It?
Australian Dollar Forecast Has a Systemic Break But How Far Out Is It?
2019-12-07 15:00:00
Dow Jones & FTSE 100 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones & FTSE 100 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2019-12-07 10:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY, EUR/NZD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY, EUR/NZD
2019-12-06 22:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Fails on Strong NFP- GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Fails on Strong NFP- GLD Levels
2019-12-06 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/CAD
GBP/JPY
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.