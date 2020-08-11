0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report
2020-08-11 11:10:00
USD Index Forecast: Bear Flag Pattern Emerges Amid US Stimulus Talks
2020-08-11 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Lagging Industrials Stymie Gains
2020-08-10 22:00:00
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink as Inflation Expectations Drop and US Dollar Gains
2020-08-11 06:04:00
Gold Price Forecast Bright & Volatile as USD, Real Yields Swing
2020-08-10 20:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report
2020-08-11 11:10:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off UK Employment Data, Focus Now on Q2 GDP
2020-08-11 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -9% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • 🇺🇸 PPI MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • PPI is an important piece of economic data due to its signaling effect on future expected inflation. Traders monitor PPI in forex trading because of the positive relationship between inflation and interest rates. Learn about the importance of PPI here: https://t.co/TwYUYmy4AD https://t.co/pHXgzwsrjo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.05%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2cHTtyNOCu
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.47% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.46% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qWGmg2BatL
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 PPI MoM (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • 🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (JUN) Actual: -17.1% Previous: -20.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • 🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (JUN) Actual: -16.6% Expected: -20% Previous: -16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (JUN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -20.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (JUN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -20% Previous: -16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

2020-08-11 11:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded
  • 1.19 May Prove to be Interim Top for EUR/USD
  • GBP Boosted by Short-Squeeze

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to August 4th, released August 7th)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

In the week to August 4th, USD selling remained the theme with speculators adding further bearish exposure as net shorts rose $4.6bln, totalling $28.8bln. However, as we have previously mentioned, the bearish US Dollar trade is a crowded bet, which faces the risk of a corrective move higher, particularly as the drop in US yields has stalled for now.

Once again, USD selling had come at the hands of another round of Euro buying as net longs picked up by $3.5bln. Although, while outright net longs are at a record high, on an open-interest adjusted basis, Euro bullish positioning is at the largest level since April 2018. Alongside this, while leveraged funds have now joined the Euro long party, we emphasise that the rejection from 1.19 may prove to be a short-term top in EUR/USD.

As we had noted in last week’s report, recent price action in the Pound had hinted at short-covering among speculators, which looks to have been confirmed after net shorts were slashed by $850mln to $1.2bln. Last week, the Bank of England had talked down the prospects of NIRP being introduced in the UK, which in turn saw a repricing in short-end rates and thus reducing a layer of uncertainty for the Pound. As such, the Pound may start to gain ground against the Euro, bringing EUR/GBP towards 0.89.

Across the safe-haven currencies, the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc were in demand with investors seemingly staying more defensive. US-China tensions continue to grind higher with the US recently announcing sanctions on Chinese Officials as well as HK Chief Carrie Lam. Looking ahead, focus will be on the phase 1 trade deal compliance review scheduled for August 15th.

US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

US Dollar |

US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

EUR/USD |

US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT ReportUS Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

GBP/USD |

US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT ReportUS Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

USD/JPY |

US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT ReportUS Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

USD/CHF |

US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT ReportUS Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

USD/CAD |

US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT ReportUS Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

AUD/USD |

US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT ReportUS Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

NZD/USD |

US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT ReportUS Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal - COT Report
US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal - COT Report
2020-08-03 09:35:00
EUR/USD Bulls Rise Amid EU Summit, CAD Sold on Rallies - COT Report
EUR/USD Bulls Rise Amid EU Summit, CAD Sold on Rallies - COT Report
2020-07-20 09:35:00
EUR/USD Bulls Charge, US Dollar and Japanese Yen Out of Favour - COT Report
EUR/USD Bulls Charge, US Dollar and Japanese Yen Out of Favour - COT Report
2020-07-13 09:30:00
Euro Sentiment Softens, Are US Dollar Bears Heading for the Exit? - COT Report
Euro Sentiment Softens, Are US Dollar Bears Heading for the Exit? - COT Report
2020-07-07 10:52:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.