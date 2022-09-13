 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Edges Lower as DXY Reversal Gathers Pace
2022-09-12 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Soars as Dollar Loses Sparkle Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-09-12 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Propels Higher Before CPI, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-09-13 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Rally as Risk-On Mood Rules Amid Soft USD
2022-09-12 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Break on CPI, Eyes on FOMC
2022-09-12 20:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-12 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Edges Lower as DXY Reversal Gathers Pace
2022-09-12 20:00:00
GBP/USD Still Pressured Despite Pullback As USD Markets Look To Fed
2022-09-12 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Edges Lower as DXY Reversal Gathers Pace
2022-09-12 20:00:00
Crude Oil Drops as Hawkish Fed and ECB Erode Growth Prospects. Where to for WTI?
2022-09-12 05:00:00
More View more
Dow Jones Propels Higher Before CPI, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index May Follow

Dow Jones Propels Higher Before CPI, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index May Follow

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, US CPI, China Lockdowns, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 soared to start off the new trading week
  • Traders might be pre-positioning themselves ahead of Tuesday’s US CPI
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index might aim higher
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Monday’s Wall Street Trading Session Recap

Sentiment continued improving from last Friday to start off the new trading week. The S&P 500 wrapped up its 4th consecutive daily gain, the longest winning streak since early July. Looking at Wall Street’s performance, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 climbed 0.72%, 1.21% and 1.09%, respectively.

A lack of economic event risk, as well as the Fed’s blackout period until September’s interest rate announcement, likely had traders placing bets ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated CPI report. The headline rate is seen weakening to 8.1% y/y in August from 8.5% prior as the core rate picks up to 6.1% from 5.9%.

Better-than-expected US data last week, such as ISM services and jobless claims, might have traders looking forward to some economic resilience in the face of aggressive monetary tightening. You can see some of this by looking at the highly watched 10- & 2-year yield curve. While it remains inverted, the spread has been slowly rising for a month as longer-term Treasury yields outpace short-end rates.

S&P 500 Sector Breakdown 9/12/2022

S&P 500 Sector Breakdown 9/12/2022

Data Source: Bloomberg, Chart Prepared by Daniel Dubrovsky

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures are sitting just under the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Breaking above this key resistance could open the door to extending gains, placing the focus on the falling trendline from early January. Otherwise, a turn lower back under the 50-day line could hint at further losses, exposing the early September low.

Dow Jones Futures Daily Chart

Dow Jones Futures Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Taking into consideration the rosy session on Wall Street, Tuesday’s Asia Pacific trading day could enjoy a positive start. Outside of Australian consumer and business confidence, the APAC economic docket is light today. That could result in trading being largely influenced by general risk appetite. As such, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index could look forward to a rosy session.

China remains a wildcard due to the potential for sporadic Covid-induced lockdowns. According to Bloomberg, a key media school in Beijing was put under strict quarantine last Friday. On Sunday, officials noted that the outbreak should be contained in the “shortest period of time”. This is as the megacity of Chengdu remains in lockdown.

Top Trading Opportunities in 3Q
Top Trading Opportunities in 3Q
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis

The Nikkei 225 pushed above the 20-day SMA over the past 24 hours. Confirming the breakout, as well as a push above the 28180 – 28455 inflection zone, may open the door to extending gains towards the August high at 29320. Otherwise, immediate support appears to be the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 27814.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Hang Seng Technical Analysis

The Hang Seng Index soared 2.72% last Friday and trading was closed on Monday due to the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Prices still sit below the 20-day SMA, which could hold as resistance and maintain the downside focus. Otherwise, breaking higher exposes the 50-day line. In the event of a turn lower, key support appears to be the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 18658.

Hang Seng Daily Chart

Hang Seng Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Rally as Risk-On Mood Rules Amid Soft USD
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Rally as Risk-On Mood Rules Amid Soft USD
2022-09-12 20:30:00
DAX 40 Rallies Above Key 13000 Level as Risk-On Mood Starts the Week
DAX 40 Rallies Above Key 13000 Level as Risk-On Mood Starts the Week
2022-09-12 14:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
2022-09-08 21:00:00
Fedspeak This Week
Fedspeak This Week
2022-09-08 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Japan 225
Hong Kong HS50