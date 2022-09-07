 Skip to content
Japanese Yen Crumbles Under the Weight of a Robust US Dollar. New Peaks for USD/JPY?
2022-09-07 05:00:00
2022-09-07 05:00:00
Dollar Charges and S&P 500 Slides Out of the Seasonal Gate with Fed, BOC and ECB Ahea
2022-09-07 04:00:00
2022-09-07 04:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Grind into Key Support
2022-09-06 20:30:00
2022-09-06 20:30:00
Growth Versus Value Stocks: How Interest Rates Affect Valuations
2022-09-06 18:20:00
Japanese Yen Crumbles Under the Weight of a Robust US Dollar. New Peaks for USD/JPY?
2022-09-07 05:00:00
2022-09-07 05:00:00
Gold Prices Under Pressure as Traders Eye Fedspeak Ahead of FOMC Blackout
2022-09-07 03:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Heading Swiftly Toward March 2020 Lows
2022-09-07 07:41:00
2022-09-07 07:41:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-06 15:30:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Collapses Across the Board as the BoJ Ramps Up Bond Purchases
2022-09-07 08:24:00
2022-09-07 08:24:00
Japanese Yen Crumbles Under the Weight of a Robust US Dollar. New Peaks for USD/JPY?
2022-09-07 05:00:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Collapses Across the Board as the BoJ Ramps Up Bond Purchases

Nick Cawley, Strategist

US Dollar Price and Chart Analysis

  • The Bank of Japan ramps ups JGB bond buys.
  • Japanese Yen sinks across the board.
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen is friendless at the moment and is sinking against a wide range of currencies as the central bank step continues to buy government bonds in size to keep interest rates lower for longer. The Japanese Yen is trading at a fresh 24-year low against the US dollar, a 14-year low against the Canadian dollar, and a seven-year low against the Swiss Franc.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) – Foreign Exchange Market Intervention

USD/JPY now eyes the august 1998 high at 147.63 as the next upside target….

USD/JPY Monthly Price Chart

CAD/JPY continues to rally towards 125.57….

CAD/JPY Monthly Price Chart

…while the only thing stopping CHF/JPY from trading at a new 42-year high is the January 2015 spike caused when the Swiss National Bank abandoned its three-year-old 1.20 cap against the Euro.

CHF/JPY Quarterly Price Chart

While the Japanese Yen is among a raft of currencies affected by the strength of the US dollar, the country’s monetary policy is the driver behind the Japanese Yen’s weakness. The Bank of Japan continues to keep bond yields low and while the central bank may occasionally announce that it is looking at the current Yen value, it does nothing concrete to stem this weakness. The BoJ today announced that it would buy JPY550 billion of bonds at its regular bond operations, up from a prior level of JPY500 billion, as it seeks to keep the 10-year bond yield below 0.25%. As long as the BoJ keeps monetary policy ultra-loose, the Japanese Yen is likely to weaken further.

For all market moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX Calendar.

Retail trader data show 22.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.44 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.62% lower than yesterday and 4.23% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.50% higher than yesterday and 10.62% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests that USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

