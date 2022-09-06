Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Brittle as Rates Remain Elevated

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-05 13:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Below 99c and EUR/GBP Awaits New UK PM
2022-09-05 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: OPEC+ Output Cut Signals Price Floor Intentions, Brent Unchanged for Now
2022-09-06 07:26:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-05 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-09-06 09:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-05 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-05 18:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-05 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-05 13:00:00
Liz Truss Announced as Next UK Prime Minister, GBP Unchanged
2022-09-05 11:46:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rallies to Fresh Highs as Yields Surge
2022-09-06 09:42:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-05 22:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Brittle as Rates Remain Elevated

Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Brittle as Rates Remain Elevated

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold may slip back below $1,700/oz.
  • US Treasury yields remain elevated.
  • Retail traders continue to increase their net-long positions.

The recent sell-off in the precious metal is taking a breather after testing, and rejecting sub-$1,700/oz. levels at the end of last week. US Treasury yields remain at elevated and multi-year high levels, while the US dollar continues to hit peaks last seen over two decades ago. US dollar strength is also being supported by Euro weakness as the indefinite closure of the Nord Stream pipeline threatens European energy supplies.

The interest-rate sensitive UST 2-year is currently offered with a yield of just under 3.50%, a level last seen over 15 years ago. While this yield is unlikely to move noticeably higher, it is expected to remain at the current elevated level for the coming months as the Fed continues its fight against inflation.

Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Brittle as Rates Remain Elevated

The Fed is expected to hike rates by a further 75 basis points later this month, taking the target rate to 300bps - 325bps, and further increases are expected in the coming months to take the target rate to 375bps-400bps by late this year to early next year. The rest of this week is littered with Fed speakers, including Jerome Powell on Thursday, and their comments will need to be followed closely for any clue about the expected path of inflation in the months ahead.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

The weekly gold chart shows the precious metal under pressure and likely to re-test the $1,700/oz. ‘bi figure’ support level. This support may not hold any sell-off, leaving a zone of support between $1,667/oz. and $1,677/oz. vulnerable. Below here, the 50% Fib retracement at $1,618/oz. comes into play.

Gold Weekly Price Chart – September 6, 2022

Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Brittle as Rates Remain Elevated

Retail trader data show 85.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.99 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.44% higher than yesterday and 13.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.55% lower than yesterday and 24.81% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rallies to Fresh Highs as Yields Surge
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rallies to Fresh Highs as Yields Surge
2022-09-06 09:42:00
Crude Oil Update: OPEC+ Output Cut Signals Price Floor Intentions, Brent Unchanged for Now
Crude Oil Update: OPEC+ Output Cut Signals Price Floor Intentions, Brent Unchanged for Now
2022-09-06 07:26:00
Australian Dollar Struggles After 50bps RBA Rate Hike, Stock Markets Eyed
Australian Dollar Struggles After 50bps RBA Rate Hike, Stock Markets Eyed
2022-09-06 04:30:00
DAX 40 Struggles as Nord Stream Shutdown Deepens Energy Woes
DAX 40 Struggles as Nord Stream Shutdown Deepens Energy Woes
2022-09-05 12:29:00
Advertisement