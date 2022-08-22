 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD Persistence, EUR/JPY Resistance
2022-08-22 14:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Falling Wedge - Can Bulls Force a Reversal
2022-08-22 17:02:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40, FTSE 100 & DJI Slammed by Resistance After Rocky Start
2022-08-22 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Gold Price Latest - Bears Continue to Maul Gold Towards S1,700/oz.
2022-08-22 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Fed in Focus at Jackson Hole
2022-08-21 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-19 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slides Against US Dollar and Swiss Franc. New Highs for USD/JPY and CHF/JPY?
2022-08-22 02:00:00
S&P 500 and VIX Looking to Growth Updates and Jackson Hole to Spur Market Pivot
2022-08-22 00:30:00
More View more
DAX 40, FTSE 100 & DJI Slammed by Resistance After Rocky Start

DAX 40, FTSE 100 & DJI Slammed by Resistance After Rocky Start

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

FTSE 100, DAX 40, DJIA Overview:

Advertisement

FTSE 100 is trading sideways as UK equities remain restrained. With price action showing limited motion, both psychological and fibonacci levels have highlighted important zones that continue to provide support and resistance for the major stock index.

As market participants continue to assess the fundamental backdrop, a bleak economic outlook has weighed heavily on the British Pound (GBP) but has done little to deter the FTSE. With rate hikes, war, and energy prices limiting the upside move, UK stocks remain vulnerable to changes in the inflation narrative as well as to rising risks of an unavoidable recession.

With prices still struggling to find a fresh catalyst for momentum, the 14.4% fibonacci of the June move (in blue) has formed a firm layer of resistance at 7,553 with the next big level holding at 7,600.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

DAX 40, FTSE 100 &amp; DJI Slammed by Resistance After Rocky Start

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Although heightened volatility contributed to the extreme fluctuations in price action and has since subsided, a break of the above-mentioned levels may allow FTSE 100 to retest the June high at around 7,646 followed by the February high at 7,689.

For the downside move, increased selling pressure below 7,400 brings the next level of support to 7,287. A break below both levels may then raise the likelihood for a retest of 7,000.

FTSE 100 Key Levels

Support

Resistance

7,493 (23.6% retracement of the June move)

7,553 (14.4% retracement from June

7,400 psych level

7,600 psychological level

7,287 (14.4% retracement of Feb – March 2020 move)

7,646 (June high)

DAX 40 Technical Analysis

Dax futures have been less resilient than their UK counterparts after falling more than 2% today. With the descending trendline from the January high capping the upside move, the 23.6% Fib of the Jan – July move is providing imminent support at 13,161. If the 13,000 spot fails to hold bears at bay, an increase in bearish momentum may result in a more aggressive move towards the March low at 12,425.

Dax Futures Daily

DAX 40, FTSE 100 &amp; DJI Slammed by Resistance After Rocky Start

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

For the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJI), price action has fallen below the 200-day MA (moving average) at 33,776 with the 61.8% retracement of the Jan – June move providing an additional barrier of resistance at 34,084. With prices currently threatening the 50% mark of that same move at 33,236, a break of prior resistance turned support may allow for a retest of the August lows at 32,387.

DJI Futures Daily Chart

DAX 40, FTSE 100 &amp; DJI Slammed by Resistance After Rocky Start

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX Under Pressure, FTSE Resilient as Risk Assets Start the Week on the Back Foot
DAX Under Pressure, FTSE Resilient as Risk Assets Start the Week on the Back Foot
2022-08-22 11:29:00
S&P 500 Price Update: US Equities Sell-off Ahead of Jackson hole, PCE Data
S&P 500 Price Update: US Equities Sell-off Ahead of Jackson hole, PCE Data
2022-08-22 10:35:00
Gold Price Latest - Bears Continue to Maul Gold Towards S1,700/oz.
Gold Price Latest - Bears Continue to Maul Gold Towards S1,700/oz.
2022-08-22 09:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: Parity Back on the Cards for EUR/USD
Euro Price Forecast: Parity Back on the Cards for EUR/USD
2022-08-22 08:00:00
Advertisement