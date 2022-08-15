Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: BTC/USD Rejected by $25,000, ETH/USD Stalls
Bitcoin, Ethereum Talking Points
- Bitcoin (BTC/USD) rejected by $25,000 psychological level
- China’s strained economy supports USD strength
- Ethereum (ETH/USD) six-week rally stalls as merge hype subsides
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis
The return of risk-on sentiment supported last week’s crypto rally that allowed Bitcoin to retest $25,000. After rising to a two-month high, failure to gain traction above psychological resistance resulted in an increase in selling pressure, muting the upward move.
With momentum stalling at key technical levels, another big week of high-impact economic data may assist in the catalyzation of price action throughout the crypto sphere.
DailyFX Economic Calendar
To further illustrate the importance of the current zone, short-bodied candles on the daily chart highlight Fibonacci levels providing additional levels of support and resistance. With the 76.4% retracement of the March – June move holding bulls at bay at $424,790, the 20-day MA (moving average) has formed support at $23,549 with a break below reopening the door for $20,000.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart
Source: TradingView, Chart by Tammy Da Costa
On the eight-hour chart, the rising trendline currently remains intact with the long wick candle forming a potential hanging man (a bearish reversal pattern).
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) 8 Hour Chart
Source: TradingView, Chart by Tammy Da Costa
Bitcoin Key Levels:
Support
Resistance
$23,822
R1: $24,790
$22,892
R2: 25,000
$21,52
R3: 26,171
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Technical Analysis
Meanwhile, for the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum gained approximately 13.8% before hitting a barrier of resistance at $2,000. With ETH 2.0 expected to debut next month, the transition to a more energy efficient Proof of Stake (PoS) added to optimism, fueling the upward move.
On the weekly timeframe, the narrow range between $1,912 and $2,000 is indication of a battle between bulls and bears that are fighting for dominance.
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Weekly Chart
Source: TradingView, Chart by Tammy Da Costa
After six consecutive weeks of gains, the CCI (commodity channel index) remains in overbought territory with a move lower suggesting that bullish momentum may be losing steam.
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Chart
Source: TradingView, Chart by Tammy Da Costa
--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com
