Russell 2000 Index – Further Downhill Hiking Expected

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc Faces Contrasting Fates Against US Dollar and Euro. Where to for CHF?
2022-07-13 05:00:00
2022-07-13 05:00:00
Dollar Pushes the Extremes and S&P 500 At-Risk from Volatility as CPI Looms
2022-07-13 03:00:00
2022-07-13 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest – Will US CPI Help to Provide Any Demand Clarity?
2022-07-13 09:07:00
2022-07-13 09:07:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data as China Fights Covid
2022-07-13 03:30:00
2022-07-13 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-07-13 06:30:00
2022-07-13 06:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20.
2022-07-12 15:23:00
2022-07-12 15:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 2022 Forecast: Fundamental Outlook Weakens
2022-07-13 10:00:00
2022-07-13 10:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Further Selling Anticipated - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-12 18:30:00
2022-07-12 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: UK GDP Paints Supportive Picture, GBP Bid
2022-07-13 07:34:00
2022-07-13 07:34:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon
2022-07-12 13:00:00
2022-07-12 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
2022-07-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
2022-07-12 00:30:00
Russell 2000 Index – Further Downhill Hiking Expected

Russell 2000 Index – Further Downhill Hiking Expected

Zorrays Junaid,

Russell 2000 Index – 4 Hour Timeframe – July 13 2022

Russell 2000 Index – Further Downhill Hiking Expected

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zorrays Junaid

Elliott Wave Breakdown

As per the 4-hour time frame above the Russell 2000 is playing within an Elliott Wave Double Correction. It formed a new low which was subwave (i) of wave ((c)) however it is correcting ever since then.

As long as price does not break the highs of wave ((b)) – a continuation to the downside is feasible considering the Russell 2000 is yet to complete this bearish cycle.

Descending Channel

The Russell 2000’s corrective cycle to the downside is also contained within the dotted parallel lines. As long as it is playing within this descending channel – the Russell 2000 would still be within it’s decline since November 2021 highs at 2446.

The Russell 2000 is currently within a bullish sequence on a lower degree. This sequence is a correction against the bearish sequence. This is also contained within a parallel channel and once price breaks through this channel including 1649 lows. Another low is in the horizon.

Moving Average

Within the temporary bullish sequence, price has stalled as it collided with the 50-period moving average. A stall is a good sign that this corrective cycle is nearly done and once price breaks through 1700 to the downside, that bullish sequence is broken. And a continuation to the downside is more feasible.

The Russell 2000 Index – 1 Hour Timeframe – July 13 2022

Russell 2000 Index – Further Downhill Hiking Expected

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zorrays Junaid

On the other side of the coin, on a lower degree, the Russell 2000 can form another high if it is below 1920 wave ((b)) high.

Another push up into wave ((c)) of (ii) around 1830 would be an area to expect rotation based on wave C equals the length of wave A according to the Elliott Wave’s Fibonacci guidelines.

Either way, the bigger remains as mentioned above regardless of how much time wave (ii) needs to correct. A downside expectation is still in play.

