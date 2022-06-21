Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest – Bitcoin Back Above $21k, Musk Gives Dogecoin a Boost

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Loose Fiscal Policy + Hawkish Fed Cap Euro Gains?
2022-06-21 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-20 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-06-20 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Despite Pullback, Bullish Triangle Remains - What's Next?
2022-06-20 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-20 17:30:00
DAX, DJI and FTSE Push Higher as Risk Assets Catch a Breather
2022-06-20 14:19:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-20 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rangebound on Rates and Inflation Tug Of War
2022-06-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: Inflation, Recession Fears and Strikes Cap GBP/USD Upside
2022-06-21 07:39:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-20 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Halt Slide as Risk Assets Get Amnesty on Biden Assessment. Higher WTI?
2022-06-21 05:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-06-20 23:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest – Bitcoin Back Above $21k, Musk Gives Dogecoin a Boost

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest – Bitcoin Back Above $21k, Musk Gives Dogecoin a Boost

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) Charts and Analysis

  • Bitcoin (BTC) crawls back above $21k.
  • Elon Mush reiterates his support for Dogecoin (DOGE).

The cryptocurrency market is looking to stabilize after another heavy sell-off over the weekend with Bitcoin changing hands around $21.2k, while Ethereum trades back above $1.15k. The two largest cryptos by market cap have been stuck in a bear spiral for the last few months with prior bounces quickly sold into. It remains to be seen if this latest push higher has any legs, especially as the technical outlook for both BTC and ETH remains neutral at best.

For traders who believe in market reversal signals, there may be one straw to clutch to today. Back in late October 2021 when BTC was trading at around $64k, ProShares launched the first Bitcoin ETF (BITO) based on CME Bitcoin futures. Today, ProShares will launch the first short Bitcoin-linked ETF (BITI), giving investors another tool to profit from further Bitcoin downside or to hedge their position. Will this mark the low area in Bitcoin, is it irrelevant in current market conditions, or is it just hopium?

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

The daily BTC chart shows the capital destruction since November 2021. Prior support levels have folded with relative ease, turning these areas into resistance. The mid-May to mid-June sideways trading range broke around $26.6k and this is the first level that needs to be regained if a further push higher is to be achieved.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart – June 21, 2022

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest – Bitcoin Back Above $21k, Musk Gives Dogecoin a Boost

Chart via TradingView

One of last year’s most talked-about cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin is back in the spotlight after DOGE-fan and holder Elon Musk tweeted over the weekend that he will ‘keep on supporting Dogecoin’ pushing the alt-coin 5%-8% higher. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO then doubled down on his support for DOGE saying that he is still buying the alt-coin when questioned.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest – Bitcoin Back Above $21k, Musk Gives Dogecoin a Boost

Last May, Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $0.74 just before Elon Musk appeared on Saturday Night Live, with DOGE driven higher in the anticipation that Musk would reference the alt-coin during the program. This failed to happen, sending DOGE slumping. Dogecoin currently trades at around $0.06.

How to Use Twitter for Traders

Dogecoin (DOGE) Weekly Price Chart – June 21, 2022

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest – Bitcoin Back Above $21k, Musk Gives Dogecoin a Boost

Chart via TradingView

What is your view onBitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action: Is The US Dollar Peaking?
US Dollar Price Action: Is The US Dollar Peaking?
2022-06-21 10:15:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Loose Fiscal Policy + Hawkish Fed Cap Euro Gains?
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Loose Fiscal Policy + Hawkish Fed Cap Euro Gains?
2022-06-21 09:00:00
British Pound Latest: Inflation, Recession Fears and Strikes Cap GBP/USD Upside
British Pound Latest: Inflation, Recession Fears and Strikes Cap GBP/USD Upside
2022-06-21 07:39:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-06-20 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin