ECB Preview: EUR/USD Price Action Set-Up on ECB Latest
2022-04-14 09:47:00
EURUSD Bounces at 1.0800 with Dollar Ending 9-Day Rally and ECB Ahead
2022-04-14 03:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD Extends Rally After Yesterday's BoC Decision
2022-04-14 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price on Track to Clear Opening Range for April
2022-04-14 00:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Bears Drive into Key Supports
2022-04-13 14:05:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Exposure
2022-04-13 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-14 06:30:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Surges as Bulls Go for Break
2022-04-12 17:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rebound – How Long will it last?
2022-04-14 11:00:00
British Pound Q2 Technical Forecast: Can Pound Sterling Overcome Technical Hurdles?
2022-04-14 05:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Trading at 20-yr High, Watch for Reversal
2022-04-13 12:30:00
Euro Slides on Ukraine War Negotiations Hurdles Ahead of ECB Meeting. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-04-13 05:00:00
Breaking news

Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for 54.20 per Share

Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter (TWTR) For Cash

Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter (TWTR) For Cash

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Twitter (TWTR) and Elon Musk Latest

  • Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter
  • Twitter shares jump 13%.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy all the remaining shares of Twitter (TWTR) that he does not own for $54.20 per share in cash, an offer he says that is ‘my final and best offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder’. Mr. Musk adds ‘Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it’.

The price offered is a 54% premium over the day before Elon Musk began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before his investment was publicly announced.

In a letter to Bret Taylor, the chairman of Twitter’s board, Mr. Musk said ‘I have invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy’.

Elon Musk recently bought a 9.2% passive stake in Twitter and agreed to take a seat on Twitter’s board before he increased his holding to 14.9% and declined the offer of a seat.

In pre-US trade, Twitter shares jumped to $53.50 before settling around 12% higher at $51.20. Elon Musk's offer values the social network company around $43 billion.

Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter (TWTR) For Cash

For all market-moving economic data and events, refer to the DailyFX calendar

What is your view on Elon Musk Offering to buy Twitter – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

