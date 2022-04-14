Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter (TWTR) For Cash

Twitter (TWTR) and Elon Musk Latest

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

Twitter shares jump 13%.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy all the remaining shares of Twitter (TWTR) that he does not own for $54.20 per share in cash, an offer he says that is ‘my final and best offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder’. Mr. Musk adds ‘Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it’.

The price offered is a 54% premium over the day before Elon Musk began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before his investment was publicly announced.

In a letter to Bret Taylor, the chairman of Twitter’s board, Mr. Musk said ‘I have invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy’.

Elon Musk recently bought a 9.2% passive stake in Twitter and agreed to take a seat on Twitter’s board before he increased his holding to 14.9% and declined the offer of a seat.

In pre-US trade, Twitter shares jumped to $53.50 before settling around 12% higher at $51.20. Elon Musk's offer values the social network company around $43 billion.

