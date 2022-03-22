FTSE, DAX Outlook: UK, EU Stocks Holding Firm Above Key Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - EURUSD Struggling to Hold 1.1000 Support
2022-03-22 10:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF. Euro Rally at a Juncture.
2022-03-22 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Spurred on by Powell and High Yields That Sunk Japanese Yen. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-22 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rally as EU Mulls Russian Ban, Saudi Facility Hit
2022-03-22 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Surging Treasury Yields, Nikkei 225 May Trade Higher
2022-03-22 01:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-19 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold May Lose its Shine as Fed Chair Powell Talks Bigger Rate Hikes Amid Crude Oil Surge
2022-03-22 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Weekly Evening Star Casts a Large Shadow
2022-03-21 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: BoE Rate Path is Far Too Aggressive
2022-03-22 09:10:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) – Trying to Build Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2022-03-21 08:57:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Surges into Overbought Territory
2022-03-22 12:30:00
US Dollar Spurred on by Powell and High Yields That Sunk Japanese Yen. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-22 06:00:00
More View more
FTSE, DAX Outlook: UK, EU Stocks Holding Firm Above Key Support

FTSE, DAX Outlook: UK, EU Stocks Holding Firm Above Key Support

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

DAX, FTSE 100 Talking Points:

  • DAX 40 clings to key technical levels
  • FTSE 100 strengthens despite elevated geopolitical risks
  • Risk-on sentiment returns, equities rise

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover the impact of politics on global markets

Advertisement

DAX, FTSE Hold Firm Above Critical Support

The return of a risk-on sentiment allowed the equity market to rebound throughout last week, allowing both EU and UK stocks to regain a certain degree of confidence. Although a negative correlation (moves in opposite directions) generally exists between stocks and interest rates, investors have priced in a series of rate hikes across major central banks, allowing the DAX and FTSE to find stability above key psychological levels.

DAX (Germany 40) Technical Analysis:

The DAX (German 40) is currently trading in a narrow range as key Fibonacci levels continue to hold both bulls and bears at bay. After gapping higher on 15 March, price action has managed to stabilize above the key psychological level of 14,000, pushing prices to the next zone of resistance at around 14,474, the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the Feb – March move.

With prices now trading above the 10-day MA (moving average), the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) is edging higher in an effort to reclaim the zero-line.

DAX (Germany 40) Daily Chart

FTSE, DAX Outlook: UK, EU Stocks Holding Firm Above Key Support

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

DAX40 Levels to Watch:

Support Levels:

S1: 13,942 (20-day MA)

S2: 13,696 (38.2% Fib of Feb – March move)

S2:13,219 (38.2% Fib 2020 – 2021 move )

Resistance Levels:

R1: 14,838 (50-day MA)

R2: 14,955 (76.4% Fib of Feb – March move)

R3: 15,500 (Psychological Level)

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis:

The FTSE (UK 100) has risen steadily after breaking above prior resistance turned support at the key psychological level of 7,200. Although price action remains vulnerable to both interest rates and other fundamental factors, UK stocks remain eager to recover recent losses, allowing the index to clear the 100-day MA (moving average) while the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) continues to climb towards the zero line.

If a crossover of the zero-line occurs, a retest of the 7,500 mark and a retest of the February high (7,687) may be probable.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

FTSE, DAX Outlook: UK, EU Stocks Holding Firm Above Key Support

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Support Levels:

S1: 7,363 (100-day MA)

S2: 7,268 (20-day MA)

S2: 7,000 (Psychological level)

Resistance Levels:

R1: 7,300 (Psychological level)

R2: 7,434 (50-day MA)

R3: 7,687 (Feb 2022 high)

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Surges into Overbought Territory
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Surges into Overbought Territory
2022-03-22 12:30:00
Euro Price Outlook - EURUSD Struggling to Hold 1.1000 Support
Euro Price Outlook - EURUSD Struggling to Hold 1.1000 Support
2022-03-22 10:30:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: BoE Rate Path is Far Too Aggressive
GBP/USD Price Outlook: BoE Rate Path is Far Too Aggressive
2022-03-22 09:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Rally as EU Mulls Russian Ban, Saudi Facility Hit
Crude Oil Prices Rally as EU Mulls Russian Ban, Saudi Facility Hit
2022-03-22 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Mixed
FTSE 100
Bullish