DAX 40 in a Bear Market, FTSE 100 Dragged Down to Key Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Latest – EUR/USD Crumbles on US Dollar Demand, EU Growth Worries
2022-03-07 11:26:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-03-07 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Spikes to a Near 14-Year High on Russian Supply Fears
2022-03-07 08:39:00
Gold Glistens as Russia Oil Embargo Threat Roils Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-07 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Struggle as War Rages
2022-03-05 12:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-03-04 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Glistens as Russia Oil Embargo Threat Roils Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-07 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, DAX 40, FTSE 100, Ukraine, ECB, Gold, Crude Oil, US CPI
2022-03-06 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-04 17:00:00
British Pound Forecast (GBPUSD) Sterling Helpless in The Face of US Dollar Dominance
2022-03-04 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-07 04:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-04 17:00:00
More View more
DAX 40 in a Bear Market, FTSE 100 Dragged Down to Key Support

DAX 40 in a Bear Market, FTSE 100 Dragged Down to Key Support

Justin McQueen, Strategist

DAX 40, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • DAX 40 | Bear Market Hit, Risks Remain Lower
  • FTSE 100 | Dragged Down to Key Support

DAX 40 | Bear Market Hit, Risks Remain Lower

Geopolitics remains at the forefront of investor focus and thus dictating much of the price action. The main highlight overnight had been the spike higher in oil prices in which Brent crude futures rose to $139/bbl amid reports that US are considering whether to ban the import of Russian oil. A reminder that, the US import roughly 3% of crude oil from Russia, which was equivalent to 209kbpd of crude during 2021. In turn, with the surge in oil prices showing very little signs of easing, Russian contagion risks are spreading, raising concerns of a global economic slowdown. That said, equities remain a sell on rallies, in which European futures face the bulk of the selling, given Europe’s proximity to the conflict.

As European indices post their largest weekly outflows on record, the DAX has fallen into bear market territory having posted a 20% decline from its November peak. As risks remain firmly titled to the downside, eyes will be on a test of the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 12,280-300. Meanwhile, topside resistance resides at the 200WMA (13,104).

DAX Chart: Weekly Time Frame

DAX 40 in a Bear Market, FTSE 100 Dragged Down to Key Support

Source: Refinitiv

FTSE 100 | Dragged Down to Key Support

While the FTSE 100 has been a relative outperformer, the index has not been immune to the recent bout of risk aversion. Although, the index is now back down to a key support area from 6800 having made a convincing break below its 200DMA. A close below 6800 however, places the index on course for a move towards 6500-6600. Resistance is situated at 7000 and 7200-20 above.

FTSE 100 Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX 40 in a Bear Market, FTSE 100 Dragged Down to Key Support

Source: Refinitiv

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Latest – EUR/USD Crumbles on US Dollar Demand, EU Growth Worries
Euro Price Latest – EUR/USD Crumbles on US Dollar Demand, EU Growth Worries
2022-03-07 11:26:00
Crude Oil Spikes to a Near 14-Year High on Russian Supply Fears
Crude Oil Spikes to a Near 14-Year High on Russian Supply Fears
2022-03-07 08:39:00
British Pound Forecast (GBPUSD) Sterling Helpless in The Face of US Dollar Dominance
British Pound Forecast (GBPUSD) Sterling Helpless in The Face of US Dollar Dominance
2022-03-04 16:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Wall Street Tests Support After NFP
Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Wall Street Tests Support After NFP
2022-03-04 15:00:00
Advertisement