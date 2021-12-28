Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Reaches a Monthly High, US Equities Limits Gains
Gold Price Forecast:
- Gold prices reach a one-month high as inflation pressures support demand for the safe-haven asset
- US Dollar and rising equities hold Gold bulls at bay
- Technical levels hold firm as prices test resistance
Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis
Gold prices have recently reached a one-month high after the number of worldwide Covid cases reached a record high.
However, although rising inflation and geopolitical factors have supported the demand for the precious metal, the Santa Claus rally and a stronger Dollar has hindered further progression.
Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis
Over the past three weeks, Gold bulls have managed to regain temporary control over the systemic, prominent trend in an effort to drive prices back towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 move at $1,835.
Although the downward trajectory from the August 2020 high currently remains intact, prices have risen above the 50-week moving average, currently providing support at the key psychological level of $1,800.
Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart
Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView
Meanwhile on the daily time-frame, price action has temporarily stalled at the 50% retracement level of the 2021 move which continues to provide resistance for the imminent move at $1,818.
As bulls and bears battle it out, the CCI (commodity channel index) has broken above the normal range, a potential indication that XAU/USD may be overbought.
Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart
Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|2%
|-8%
|-1%
|Weekly
|-8%
|22%
|-3%
--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com
Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.