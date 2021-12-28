Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Reaches a Monthly High, US Equities Limits Gains

Gold Price Forecast:

Gold prices reach a one-month high as inflation pressures support demand for the safe-haven asset

US Dollar and rising equities hold Gold bulls at bay

Technical levels hold firm as prices test resistance

Gold prices have recently reached a one-month high after the number of worldwide Covid cases reached a record high.

However, although rising inflation and geopolitical factors have supported the demand for the precious metal, the Santa Claus rally and a stronger Dollar has hindered further progression.

Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis

Over the past three weeks, Gold bulls have managed to regain temporary control over the systemic, prominent trend in an effort to drive prices back towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 move at $1,835.

Although the downward trajectory from the August 2020 high currently remains intact, prices have risen above the 50-week moving average, currently providing support at the key psychological level of $1,800.

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Meanwhile on the daily time-frame, price action has temporarily stalled at the 50% retracement level of the 2021 move which continues to provide resistance for the imminent move at $1,818.

As bulls and bears battle it out, the CCI (commodity channel index) has broken above the normal range, a potential indication that XAU/USD may be overbought.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

