Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
2021-12-08 16:40:00
EUR/USD Ongoing Weakness, EUR/GBP Aided by UK Political Shambles, EUR/CAD Eyes BoC
2021-12-08 12:00:00
2021-12-08 12:00:00
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Will Markets Scale the Wall of Worry into Year-End? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-07 18:30:00
2021-12-07 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Fundamentals Look Bleak But Upside Potential Lingers
2021-12-09 04:00:00
2021-12-09 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, but Bearish Bias Remains
2021-12-08 19:39:00
2021-12-08 19:39:00
British Pound Wilts on Omicron Restrictions and a Less Hawkish BOE. Where To GBP/USD?
2021-12-09 06:00:00
2021-12-09 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals
2021-12-08 06:00:00
2021-12-08 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aggressive AUD/USD Rebound Facing Topside Hurdle

Australian Dollar Forecast: Aggressive AUD/USD Rebound Facing Topside Hurdle

Justin McQueen, Strategist

AUD/USD Analysis and News

  • Aggressive Rebound in AUD Capped
  • Risk Appetite to Dictate Ahead of US CPI

Earlier in the week, I noted the extreme oversold conditions in the Australian Dollar as the daily RSI crossed 20. Below (Figure 1.) shows the performance in the AUD/USD over the following three sessions. In turn, the currency has been among the main beneficiaries amid the rebound in risk appetite. What’s more, with net shorts in the Aussie hovering around a record peak (Figure 2.) position squaring has also played a big part in the recovery, leading to outperformance relative to other cyclical currencies.

However, following a sizeable 2.5% increase in the AUD, I suspect the currency will start to consolidate with topside hurdles from 0.7190-0.7210. To add to this, it is under a week until the FOMC rate decision, adjustments in positioning ahead of the event may see the USD retain a bid

.

Figure 1. Position Squaring Sees AUD/USD Outperform

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX (X+1 = 1-day after AUD/USD RSI crosses 20)

Relative Strength Index Guide

Figure 2. AUD Net Shorts Hovering Near Record Peak

Source: Refinitiv

Taking a look at the chart, with risks of a modest pullback from the sizeable appreciation, short term support is situated at 0.7122, marking the 23.6% fib of the October to December drop. That said, with little on the economic calendar ahead of tomorrow’s CPI report, risk appetite is likely to dictate the latest state of play.

Source: Refinitiv

