News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Muted Following Mixed ZEW Survey, Euro Risks Remains Lower
2021-12-07 10:35:00
Nasdaq Recovery Outstripped by Dow Raises Caution, Dollar Ready to Break
2021-12-07 03:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Currently Lacks Any Meaningful Conviction, Volatility Lies Elsewhere
2021-12-07 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rise May Struggle on Incoming Supply, Demand Data
2021-12-07 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Recovery Outstripped by Dow Raises Caution, Dollar Ready to Break
2021-12-07 03:15:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Gain. Will ASX 200 Rise on RBA after PBOC RRR Cut?
2021-12-07 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Currently Lacks Any Meaningful Conviction, Volatility Lies Elsewhere
2021-12-07 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coiling for Potential Move on US Inflation Data?
2021-12-07 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable But Still Testing Support
2021-12-07 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-06 20:27:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOC & RBA Rate Decisions; UK GDP; German & US Inflation Rates
2021-12-06 18:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Currently Lacks Any Meaningful Conviction, Volatility Lies Elsewhere

Gold Price Currently Lacks Any Meaningful Conviction, Volatility Lies Elsewhere

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold traders are watching from the sidelines as other risk assets dominate trade.
  • ‘Encouraging’ news on Omicron lures risk-on buyers.
  • Retail traders have increased their net-short positions.

The latest data on Omicron suggest is not as dangerous as the delta covid-19 variant, according to White House chief medical advise Dr. Anthony Fauci. According to Dr. Fauci, the preliminary data is ‘encouraging’ although more data is needed to validate this view. With risk markets now fully focused on covid data once more, this news has led to a surge of interest in risk assets over the last two days, with price action today particularly strong. Global indices are running higher, while the VIX fear index has dropped sharply from last Friday’s 10-month high.

Gold Price Currently Lacks Any Meaningful Conviction, Volatility Lies Elsewhere

Oil prices remain volatile, with Brent crude over 2% higher on the session so far, adding to Monday’s 5% gains, while Bitcoin has recovered around 60% of the weekend’s sharp sell-off and is trading back above $51k.

Brent Crude Four-Hour Chart – December 7, 2021

Gold Price Currently Lacks Any Meaningful Conviction, Volatility Lies Elsewhere

Bitcoin Four-Hour Chart – December 7, 2021

Gold Price Currently Lacks Any Meaningful Conviction, Volatility Lies Elsewhere

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

While volatility in these, and a range of other markets, continues to draw traders’ attention, gold has been quiet of late with limited price action seen over the last few days. This is unlikely to change until the end of the week when the latest US inflation figures are released at 13:30 GMT. These are expected to show that inflation has risen further, eclipsing last month’s 30-year high print of 6.2%.

Gold Price Currently Lacks Any Meaningful Conviction, Volatility Lies Elsewhere

The four-hour gold chart shows the lack of price movement of late with the price stuck between the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages since late Friday. If this short-term support breaks, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level is situated at $1,763.5/oz. and comes back into play again. Below here is $1,722/oz. Any push higher should run out of steam between $1,809/oz. and $1,815.5/oz.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Price December 7, 2021

Gold Price Currently Lacks Any Meaningful Conviction, Volatility Lies Elsewhere

Retail trader data show 79.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.86 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.37% higher than yesterday and 3.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.39% higher than yesterday and 23.75% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Rallying as Omicron Fears Recede | Sentiment Webinar
Markets Rallying as Omicron Fears Recede | Sentiment Webinar
2021-12-07 13:00:00
South African GDP Contracts in Q3 After Four Successive Quarters of Growth
South African GDP Contracts in Q3 After Four Successive Quarters of Growth
2021-12-07 11:15:00
EUR/USD Muted Following Mixed ZEW Survey, Euro Risks Remains Lower
EUR/USD Muted Following Mixed ZEW Survey, Euro Risks Remains Lower
2021-12-07 10:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable But Still Testing Support
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable But Still Testing Support
2021-12-07 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Gold
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude