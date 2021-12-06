News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Bounce May Be Over Already
2021-12-05 04:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Primed Ahead of CPI Data
2021-12-04 16:00:00
Crude Oil Holds Gain on OPEC+ Fallout and US Dollar Softens. Where To From Here?
2021-12-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility
2021-12-04 20:36:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-12-06 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-12-05 16:00:00
Gold Prices May Backtrack as Markets Steady, Omicron a Wildcard
2021-12-06 07:30:00
Gold Makes Third Successive Weekly Decline As General Market Sentiment Whipsaws
2021-12-05 00:00:00
GBP Forecast: Omicron Adds Uncertainty to BoE Rate Rise
2021-12-03 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY. Where to For Yen?
2021-12-06 01:30:00
USD/JPY on the Cusp of Reversal as All Yen Crosses Yield to Risk Trends
2021-12-05 08:00:00
Cryptocurrencies Hammered Over the Weekend, ETH/BTC Spread Continues to Rally

Cryptocurrencies Hammered Over the Weekend, ETH/BTC Spread Continues to Rally

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Ethereum/Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) Chart and Analysis

  • Cryptocurrencies slammed over the weekend.
  • Ethereum/Bitcoin spread pushes ever higher.

The cryptocurrency market fell sharply over the weekend with a prior support level of around $53k giving way with ease. The sell-off happened as the markets rolled over into Asian trading hours and this lack of liquidity, and support break, led to sharp losses across the board with some exchanges showing Bitcoin spiking to a low just above $42k. Overconfidence in the market moving higher, and excessive leverage being used by traders, are given as two reasons for the speed of the sell-off and if the market is going to push higher then a long period of consolidation will be needed before traders regain confidence. It now looks increasingly likely that not only have we seen the high (Bitcoin) for this year and maybe for the many months ahead, but lower prices may become the new trend unless strong support turns up. The daily Bitcoin chart shows the market as heavily oversold and also highlights a gap between $51,750 and $49,750 that needs to be filled.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart – December 6, 2021

Cryptocurrencies Hammered Over the Weekend, ETH/BTC Spread Continues to Rally

We have taken a positive view of the Ethereum/Bitcoin spread for some weeks now and while we may be backing off slightly today from a fresh multi-month high, the spread remains attractive on a medium-to-longer term technical view. The daily chart suggests support now between two prior highs at 795 and 815, while the weekly chart shows a bullish cup and handle formation starting to break higher. With market direction still unclear, the ETH/BTC spread still offers traders a way into the market with reduced volatility and a directional bias on the two largest cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum/Bitcoin Spread (ETH/BTC) Daily Price Chart – December 6, 2021

Cryptocurrencies Hammered Over the Weekend, ETH/BTC Spread Continues to Rally

Ethereum/Bitcoin Spread (ETH/BTC) Weekly Price Chart – December 6, 2021

Cryptocurrencies Hammered Over the Weekend, ETH/BTC Spread Continues to Rally

What is your view on the ETH/BTC spread – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

