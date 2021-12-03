US Dollar, EUR/GBP Price Action Setup Ahead of NFP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-02 19:03:00
EUR/USD Contained Ahead of NFP but Remains Sensitive to ‘Hawkish/Dovish’ Narrative Swings
2021-12-02 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Overview: OPEC+ Agrees on Output Increase, Oil’s Sharp sell-off Analyzed
2021-12-03 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobs After OPEC+ Sparks Seesaw Volatility
2021-12-03 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-12-03 06:00:00
Dow Attempts Recovery, Nasdaq 100 Still in Reversal Pattern with NFPs and Seasonality at Play
2021-12-03 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vulnerable Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Watch Earnings
2021-12-03 04:30:00
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Price Extends Decline as Real Yields Tick Higher
2021-12-02 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-02 19:03:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD in The Grip of Lower Highs and Lower Lows
2021-12-01 12:06:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Attempts to Defend November Low Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-12-02 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Caught Out on Fed Hawkishness and Omicron. Will USD/JPY Break?
2021-12-02 06:00:00
US Dollar, EUR/GBP Price Action Setup Ahead of NFP

US Dollar, EUR/GBP Price Action Setup Ahead of NFP

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD, EUR/GBP Analysis and News

  • NFP Likely to Reinforce Fed Signal to Announce Faster Taper
  • EUR/GBP A Better Avenue to Fade GBP Weakness

USD: As the Fed look set to speed up QE tapering at the upcoming meeting with Fed Officials echoing Chair Powell’s comments, today’s NFP may not necessarily move the needle for near term policy action. But instead, reinforce the consensus view of the committee to go ahead with a faster taper. In turn, I would expect a more muted reaction for the USD, unless the data shows a notable deviation from expectations. Elsewhere, concerns over Omicron continue to hold investors back from piling back into risk assets and will likely remain the case until scientific data over vaccine efficacy is released, which can be expected in the next week or two. Therefore, market sensitivity to omicron headlines will remain. Taking a look at the chart, USD downside has been curbed by the short-term moving average (20D) and thus a close below 95.75 and 95.50 would be a concern for USD bulls. However, in light of a hawkish Fed, I see the USD remaining supported with another push towards 95.65.

US Dollar Chart: Daily Time Frame

US Dollar, EUR/GBP Price Action Setup Ahead of NFP

Source: Refinitiv

NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?

Faster Taper Could Mean Tapering is Wrapped Up By April

US Dollar, EUR/GBP Price Action Setup Ahead of NFP

Source: DailyFX

EUR/GBP: For those looking to fade GBP weakness, a more appropriate avenue would be via EUR/GBP. While the ECB remains of the view that inflation is largely temporary, the Bank of England has shown a greater sense of urgency to remove crisis measures. As it stands, money markets are 50% priced in for a December rate rise of 15bps, which is likely to increase in the run up to the meeting, particularly if the jobs market remains tight, in the October data. That said, I would be looking for pullbacks on rallies into the 200DMA (0.8561).

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

US Dollar, EUR/GBP Price Action Setup Ahead of NFP

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement