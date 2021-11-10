Tesla (TSLA) Shares Slump Further – Down 17% in Less Than a Week

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
2021-11-10 10:32:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-11-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Jump as US Holds Reserves and Ahead of US CPI. Where To from Here?
2021-11-10 08:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Positioning Offers Preliminary Reversal Warning
2021-11-10 04:00:00
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-11-10 05:00:00
Gold Prices Up as US Dollar and Yields Dip Ahead of US CPI. Can XAU/USD Go Higher?
2021-11-10 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/znIbtyFFIh
  • Some bondholders of China Evergrande group have not received coupon payments by the end of the 30 day grace period on Wednesday, according to sources
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.49% Germany 30: -0.11% Wall Street: -0.18% France 40: -0.25% US 500: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ptXQ67lyko
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 07, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/L2iJjT7uJF
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and build confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/SQUCCYRCIk https://t.co/j3PVbCe36t
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (SEP) Actual: 4.4% Expected: 4% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (SEP) Actual: 0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/JSBgiZTnIA
  • 🇨🇳 New Yuan Loans (OCT) Actual: CNY826.2B Expected: CNY800B Previous: CNY1660B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.11%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/17vvryNZ76
Tesla (TSLA) Shares Slump Further – Down 17% in Less Than a Week

Tesla (TSLA) Shares Slump Further – Down 17% in Less Than a Week

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is back in the news again with Twitter polls, stories about his brother selling Tesla stock, and Michael Burry’s suggestions hitting the stock price hard.

Tesla (TSLA) Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Tesla stock price slumps, $1000 holds at the first attempt.
  • Famed short-seller back on Elon Musk’s case.

A bad week for Elon Musk gets seemingly worse, with shares in Tesla slumping around 17% since the high point at the start of the month. Musk offered to sell 10% of his Tesla stock in a Twitter poll over the weekend if supported – it was – leaving the Tesla CEO with around 17.5 million shares to offload. Including stock options, Musk owns around 23% of Tesla.

Tesla Drops as Elon Musk Proposes to Sell 10% Tesla Stake After Twitter Poll

And Elon Musk was not the only, potential, seller of Tesla shares of late with his brother, and board member, Kimbal Musk selling a chunk of stock before his brother Elon announced the Twitter poll. According to an SEC filing last Friday. Kimbal Musk sold around $109 million of Tesla shares between $1,223 and $1,236 according to the filing, compared to a current spot price of around $1,030.

Tesla 3-Hour Price Chart – November 10, 2021

Tesla (TSLA) Shares Slump Further – Down 17% in Less Than a Week

Chart via TradingView.

The latest chart shows the steep sell-off in Tesla with the stock now below the nine-day moving average and just above $1,000. Lower down there is a gap on the charts between $910 and $944 and sellers may be attracted to this zone, despite the CCI indicator showing Tesla as heavily oversold.

Noted short-seller Michael Burry has also entered the Tesla fray again, suggesting that Elon Musk may be selling Tesla shares to cover personal loans taken out against his shares. The head of Scion Asset Management is not new to Tesla with an updated regulatory filing in August showing that Scion had puts on 1.1 million Tesla shares – an option to sell Tesla shares short – an increase from 800,000 shares at the end of March. Burry later told CNBC via email, in mid-October, that this position was just a trade and that he was never short ‘tens or hundreds of millions of any of these things, as reported’ with the options bets ‘extremely asymmetric’, and that the media was off by ‘orders of magnitude’. It is not known if Scion continues to hold all or any part of this position, if it is/was fully hedged, or at what strike price or expiration date the options were struck at.

While all of these actions, and subsequent stories and tweets, may well be a coincidence, what is not in doubt is that the share price has taken some or all of these incidents badly.

How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets

What is your view on TESLA (TSLA) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
2021-11-10 10:32:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
AUD/USD Clings to Support After Chinese CPI and PPI Surge Higher
AUD/USD Clings to Support After Chinese CPI and PPI Surge Higher
2021-11-10 02:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Traders Eye Chinese Inflation Data
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Traders Eye Chinese Inflation Data
2021-11-10 00:00:00
Advertisement