Bitcoin’s All-Time High Sparks Life Into The Alt-Coin Market, Solana Pumps

News
EURUSD and EURJPY Weigh Reversals, S&P 500 Flirts with Record High
2021-10-21 04:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside
2021-10-21 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
News
Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Tesla Q3 Earnings Report: Revenue and EPS Beat, Stock Unfazed After Hours
2021-10-20 20:30:00
News
Gold Prices Drives Up the Range as US Dollar Wallows. Can XAU/USD Make a Breakout?
2021-10-21 02:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.38
2021-10-21 08:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart
2021-10-20 14:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Leaps Higher as Nikkei Falls and China Looks for Energy Answers. Will the Trend Resume?
2021-10-21 07:03:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • Turkish Central Bank sees limited room for policy rate cuts $TRY
  • Turkish Central Bank cuts rates by 200bps, expectations had been for a 50-100bps cut - $USDTRY soars
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.12%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 77.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cWpCigDGuX
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.22% Silver: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4DT5d5DcvD
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/nGOWZmALfE
  • BoJ sources - No consensus within BoJ whether to extend March deadline of scheme, decision on Covid-19 loan scheme expected in December - Discussing phasing out emergency pandemic loan scheme if infections fall $JPY
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/NKhspwWrWl
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.05% US 500: -0.23% Wall Street: -0.26% France 40: -0.28% FTSE 100: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/v1sHOT8JMN
  • Close now...Ethereum (ETH) +3.8% @ $4,283. #eth #ethereum @daily FX https://t.co/scnB3V8Q38 https://t.co/rJ8IpUh8D2
  • Kuwait began increasing crude production in accordance with OPEC+ accord #oott
Bitcoin’s All-Time High Sparks Life Into The Alt-Coin Market, Solana Pumps

Bitcoin’s All-Time High Sparks Life Into The Alt-Coin Market, Solana Pumps

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Bitcoin (BTC) consolidates after Wednesday’s hefty gains.
  • Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) pressing higher.

Bitcoin printed a fresh all-time high on Wednesday as the crypto market leader continued its recent bull charge. Bitcoin has been outperforming other notable cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Solana, of late with traders pointing to the launch this week of the ProShares Bitcoin futures ETF as the dominant driver. With this now out of the way, traders are looking to grab some alpha by revolving back into some of the heavyweight alt-coins, including Ethereum and Solana. Ethereum is still around 4% below its ATH ($4,379), while Solana is currently changing hands around 20% below its September high print ($216). The Solana breakout looks strong with little in the way of resistance on the charts before the September 9 high.

Solana (SOL/USD) Daily Price Chart – October 21, 2021

Bitcoin’s All-Time High Sparks Life Into The Alt-Coin Market, Solana Pumps

Chart via TradingView

The alt-coin market capitalization (total market cap minus Bitcoin market cap) is now probing recent highs and looks set to break higher.While Bitcoin continues to dominate the market (46.6% dominance) the expected ‘alt-coin season’ may be nearing with alts seen outperforming Bitcoin at least in the short-term. This does not stop Bitcoin from moving higher, it just suggests that alt-coins will outperform BTC as traders look for extra alpha.

Cryptomarket Capitalization Minus Bitcoin – October 21, 2021

Bitcoin’s All-Time High Sparks Life Into The Alt-Coin Market, Solana Pumps

Bitcoin is now consolidating its recent gains around $66k after touching $67k on Wednesday. We have been positive on Bitcoin - and the crypto market as a whole - for some time now and see no reason to change course. Volatility is likely to pick up as BTC enters a zone of price discovery with any downturns likely to be seen as an opportunity to buy cheaper coins. The overall sentiment in the cryptocurrency market is heavily positive, which could add extra volatility on any downturn, and with little in the way of technical resistance levels, the market looks set to float higher.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart – October 21, 2021

Bitcoin’s All-Time High Sparks Life Into The Alt-Coin Market, Solana Pumps

What is your view on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

