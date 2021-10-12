News & Analysis at your fingertips.

IMF Global Financial Stability Report: Risks Have Been Contained So Far

IMF Global Financial Stability Report: Risks Have Been Contained So Far

Nick Cawley, Strategist

IMF Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) - Quick Analysis

  • Upside risks to inflation, asset valuations are stretched.
  • Cryptocurrencies offer a ‘exciting new world of opportunities but also challenges’.

The latest IMF Global Financial Stability Report (IMF GFSR) highlights that financial stability risks have been contained so far, due to ongoing policy support, but recent optimism has ‘faded on growing concerns about the strength of the global recovery, and ongoing supply chain disruptions intensified inflation concerns’.

The IMF also discussed the ‘opportunities and challenges of the crypto ecosystem’ and highlighted risks that can arise ‘from a lack of operational or cyber resilience associated with crypto asset providers’. Finally, the IMF discussed the role that investment funds can play to support the transition to a green economy.

IMF: Covid-19, Crypto, and Climate

Earlier, the IMF downgraded its outlook for global recovery to 5.9% this year compared to projections of 6% in June, citing supply chain disruptions and the difference in vaccination rates between advanced and developing economies.

Breaking News: IMF Economic Outlook Adds to Stagflation Fears, Growth Revised Lower

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

You can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Advertisement