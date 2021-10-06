US Dollar Probes a Fresh Multi-Month High, Treasury Yields Rally on Inflation Fears

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch
2021-10-06 02:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: RSI Buy Signal Takes Shape Ahead of NFP Report
2021-10-05 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
2021-10-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Stage Strong Rally as Dip Buyers Step In - Now What?
2021-10-05 21:04:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Highs, Lower Lows Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-05 20:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Gradually Sell
2021-10-06 05:00:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-05 18:25:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (01/OCT) Actual: -6.9% Previous: -1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (01/OCT) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
  • Iraq oil minister says $75-80 is fair oil price to producers and consumers #OOTT
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here: https://t.co/vg7w10CKUR https://t.co/O74HDoLAtJ
  • France and EU will give the UK a response over fishing from October 15th $GBP
  • The options market can be an excellent place to express trading ideas, as it presents numerous ways to structure trades with various risk profiles. Learn to trade the Options market with DailyFX. Download your free guide here! https://t.co/B78Mn99fU0 https://t.co/jDl7X67uNo
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (AUG) Actual: 0% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
  • Heads Up:💶 Retail Sales YoY (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
  • 🇬🇧 Construction PMI (SEP) Actual: 52.6 Expected: 54 Previous: 55.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4QhQGQ6 https://t.co/0QlYvFeoRE
US Dollar Probes a Fresh Multi-Month High, Treasury Yields Rally on Inflation Fears

US Dollar Probes a Fresh Multi-Month High, Treasury Yields Rally on Inflation Fears

Nick Cawley, Strategist

US Dollar Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • US 10-year bond yields are back above 1.55%.
  • Surging oil and gas prices fuel inflation worries.

The ongoing surge in oil and gas prices continues to roll over into the US dollar space with US Treasury yields jumping sharply as markets continue to price in higher inflation expectations in the weeks and months ahead. The ongoing supply-demand mismatch in the energy market has seen both oil and natural gas cash and futures hit multi-year highs prompting fears of slower growth and higher consumer prices.

Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price

One measure of US inflation expectations, the 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate, is now trading around 2.45%, the highest level since May this year and just a few basis points away from highs last seen in late 2012/early 2013.

10-Year US Breakeven Inflation Rate

US Dollar Probes a Fresh Multi-Month High, Treasury Yields Rally on Inflation Fears

The ongoing surge in US Treasury yields – the 10-year nominal is now quoted at 1.55% - is pushing the greenback higher with the US dollar basket (DXY) within touching distance of levels last seen in September 2020. In addition to heightened inflation fears, the latest US Jobs Report is released on Friday, with expectations that the Fed will finally announce a formal timetable for scaling back its bond-buying program. The Federal Reserve’s dual mandate of price stability and maximum sustainable employment will likely force the Fed to start tightening monetary policy if Friday’s NFP number – released at 13:30 BST - is close to market expectations of 473k new jobs created. While US rate hikes are not expected until 2024, slowing down and closing the QE program over the next few months will rein in liquidity and push US Treasury yields higher. The impact of the recent surge in oil and gas prices on growth may not be enough to derail the Fed from finally announcing a bond tapering timetable.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The US dollar basket (DXY) continues to trade within a well-defined channel with any sell-offs bought back quickly, helping to form a series of higher highs since mid-May. Trend resistance has acted as a brake on the move higher but as long as the trend remains intact, then the US dollar will continue to move higher. All three simple moving averages are positive and are supporting the move.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart October 6, 2021

US Dollar Probes a Fresh Multi-Month High, Treasury Yields Rally on Inflation Fears

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Is Crypto De-Correlation From Traditional Assets Underway? - BTC, ETH Latest
Is Crypto De-Correlation From Traditional Assets Underway? - BTC, ETH Latest
2021-10-06 09:30:00
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Resistance After RBNZ Rate Hike
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Resistance After RBNZ Rate Hike
2021-10-06 01:00:00
ASX 200 May Continue to Gyrate Despite Strong Trade Data, Dovish RBA
ASX 200 May Continue to Gyrate Despite Strong Trade Data, Dovish RBA
2021-10-05 22:00:00
Advertisement