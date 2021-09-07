Bitcoin (BTC) Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador, Solana (SOL) Continues to Surge Higher

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-09-06 13:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Facing Directional Along With Tempo Reversals on Seasonal Shift?
2021-09-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Under Pressure as Saudi Aramco Cuts Prices Into Asia
2021-09-06 19:00:00
US Dollar Rebounds, Pushing Crude Oil Lower. More Production To Keep a Lid Prices?
2021-09-06 06:31:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-07 03:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Rose After Mixed NFPs. Nikkei 225 Saw Best Week Since 2020, More Next?
2021-09-06 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Struggle to Keep Bullish Trendline
2021-09-07 09:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Another Test of Multi-Week Resistance
2021-09-06 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
2021-09-07 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Bitcoin (BTC) Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador, Solana (SOL) Continues to Surge Higher

Bitcoin (BTC) Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador, Solana (SOL) Continues to Surge Higher

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Solana (SOL/USD) Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Bitcoin breaks above resistance and eyes further gains.
  • Solana hits yet another all-time high.

El Salvador is now the first country to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar, with each citizen given $30 worth of Bitcoin in a special electronic wallet called Chivo. The new law states that merchants must accept payment in Bitcoin - along with USD - while bills can be paid via over 200 newly installed kiosks. The government also announced that it has bought 400 Bitcoin already and will be looking to buy more. To celebrate El Salvador’s ‘Bitcoin Day’ a host of users on a range of media channels, including Reddit and Twitter, are asking everyone to buy $30 worth of Bitcoin to show solidarity with the country.

Bitcoin hit a fresh multi-week high earlier in today’s session and broke above prior resistance off the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement around $50.5k. While Bitcoin is up nearly 500% so far this year, it has lagged other big name cryptocurrencies including Ethereum and Solana. The daily chart shows channel resistance is still in play but the steepness of the uptrend is not holding Bitcoin back as it continues to move higher. The next real level of technical resistance is now seen around $59,500 off the double top made in early-to-mid May this year.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart September 7, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC) Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador, Solana (SOL) Continues to Surge Higher

One of this year’s best performing cryptocurrencies Solana continues to break higher, making double-digit percentage gains over the course of the last few days. At the start of 2021, Solana changed hands around the $1.95 level, with today’s print at $195 meaning the coin has appreciated 100 times in just over nine months. With the coin in unchartered territory, it is difficult to identify any new price target, especially as buyers seem to have total control of the market. Expect highly volatile price action ahead in such rarefied conditions.

Solana (SOL/USD) Daily Price Chart September 7, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC) Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador, Solana (SOL) Continues to Surge Higher

Chart via Trading View

The alt-coin market continues to grow and is now worth around $1.38 trillion due to price appreciation and new coin announcements. The chart below shows the market respecting the multi-month bullish channel with various attempts at a topside breakout being rejected. As with Bitcoin, this channel comes off a steep angle, leaving the all-time alt-coin market capitalization at just over $1.49 trillion within reach.

Cryptocurrency Market Minus Bitcoin September 7, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC) Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador, Solana (SOL) Continues to Surge Higher

Chart via Trading View

What is your view on Bitcoin and Solana – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Breaking News: Rand Fades After Mixed South African GDP
USD/ZAR Breaking News: Rand Fades After Mixed South African GDP
2021-09-07 10:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Struggle to Keep Bullish Trendline
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Struggle to Keep Bullish Trendline
2021-09-07 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
2021-09-07 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Fades Knee-Jerk Rally on RBA Tapering Plan, Will AUD/USD Rise?
Australian Dollar Fades Knee-Jerk Rally on RBA Tapering Plan, Will AUD/USD Rise?
2021-09-07 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin