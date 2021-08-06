Indian Rupee Falls as RBI Holds Dovish Stance, USD/INR Eyes Support. Nifty 50 at Risk?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Oil Price Eyes July Low as Bearish Price Series Remains Intact
2021-08-05 14:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook Remains Positive
2021-08-05 14:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Can’t Quite Gain Control - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-08-05 20:00:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Eyes Resistance into NFP
2021-08-05 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.16% FTSE 100: 0.04% US 500: -0.02% Wall Street: -0.02% France 40: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ujs0mpXeWa
  • 🇫🇷 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: €-5.82B Previous: €-6.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Previous: €-6.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/FukuNDhPKd
  • (Market Alert) Indian Rupee Falls as RBI Holds Dovish Stance, USD/INR Eyes Support. Nifty 50 at Risk? #RBI #INR $USDINR #nifty50 #Rupee https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/06/Indian-Rupee-Falls-as-RBI-Holds-Dovish-Stance-USDINR-Eyes-Support-Nifty-50-at-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/tw7MXrt3d5
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/w8Otwval96
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Prel (JUN) Actual: 94.0 Previous: 92.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Prel (JUN) Actual: 94.0 Previous: 92.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Prel (JUN) Actual: 104.1 Previous: 102.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • RT @Yeap_IG: Short earnings preview for NIO, earnings release on 11 August, after-market https://t.co/n8JGupvUvU
Indian Rupee Falls as RBI Holds Dovish Stance, USD/INR Eyes Support. Nifty 50 at Risk?

Indian Rupee Falls as RBI Holds Dovish Stance, USD/INR Eyes Support. Nifty 50 at Risk?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Indian Rupee, USD/INR, Nifty 50, RBI, US NFPs, Technical Analysis - Talking Points

  • Indian Rupee weakens as RBI holds accommodative stance despite rising CPI
  • Nifty 50 initially gained. But, the vote was not unanimous, bond yields climbed
  • USD/INR facing its next technical test at key inflection point, will Nifty turn?

The Indian Rupee fell versus the US Dollar after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left its benchmark reverse repo rate at 4.0% in August, as expected. The central bank also voted to keep its accommodative stance, but it was not unanimous at five to one. That may have caught investors off guard as front-end Indian sovereign bond yields climbed. The central bank also extended its TLTRO plan for 3 months until December 31st.

Equities initially liked the outcome however, with India’s benchmark stock index, the Nifty 50, gaining following the monetary policy announcement. This may have been for a couple of reasons. Policymakers retained the fiscal year 2022 GDP forecast at 9.5 percent despite the surge in Covid cases earlier this year. Meanwhile, the central bank lifted the inflation estimate to 5.7% from 5.1% at June’s policy announcement.

This means that despite rising near-term price pressures, it seems that the central bank is brushing aside this as transitory. That is in line with most central banks across the world. Moreover, the 5.7% inflation rate is still below the central bank’s target range of 2 – 6%. With that in mind, a lack of urgency to unwind lose policy as inflation runs temporarily hot is likely denting the Rupee for the time being.

In a separate market-moving event, the Supreme Court of India ruled in favor of Amazon to stop the sale of Future Retail Ltd. to Reliance Industries Ltd. That has opened the door for the e-commerce giant to gain further access into one of Asia’s largest economies. As this crossed the wires, the Nifty 50 turned lower, erasing initial gains on the RBI rate decision.

Over the reaming 24 hours, USD/INR will be eyeing the US non-farm payrolls report for volatility risk. Economists have been tending to overestimate the health and vigor of the economy, opening the door to disappointing data results ahead. A material miss to job gains may keep the Fed dovish for longer, but policymakers could still be on their guard if wage data remains elevated amid rising inflationary pressures.

RBI Rate Decision, Governor Shaktikanta Das Highlights (Via Bloomberg)

  • The economy is recovering from the second wave setback
  • Moderating of oil prices may alleviate inflationary pressures
  • Demand is improving, but underlying conditions weak
  • Inflation risks are broadly balanced
  • Markets have welcomed the variable reverse repo
  • The RBI will ensure an orderly completion of government borrowing
  • The central bank has announced over 100 measures since the pandemic

Indian Rupee Technical Analysis

USD/INR is facing its next key technical test after prices extended losses through near term-rising support from June. The pair is eyeing the 74.1030 – 74.0130 inflection zone, which may act as support and send prices higher. That may place the focus on the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 74.3933. Otherwise, clearing the zone may open the door to extending July’s top.

USD/INR Daily Chart

Indian Rupee Falls as RBI Holds Dovish Stance, USD/INR Eyes Support. Nifty 50 at Risk?

Chart Created in TradingView

Nifty 50 Technical Analysis

The Nifty 50 remains in a dominant uptrend since last year’s bottom. Guiding the index to the upside is a rising channel of support from 2020. Prices have left behind a Doji candlestick pattern, which is a sign of indecision. When this appears within an uptrend or downtrend, it could be an early sign of a turning point. A downside close from here risks opening the door to a near-term pullback.

Nifty Daily Chart

Indian Rupee Falls as RBI Holds Dovish Stance, USD/INR Eyes Support. Nifty 50 at Risk?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Outlook: Warms Conditions Persist in the US and Europe, Gains Ahead?
Natural Gas Outlook: Warms Conditions Persist in the US and Europe, Gains Ahead?
2021-08-06 04:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-08-06 01:00:00
BOE Meeting: GBP Pulls Back as Only Saunders Sticks to Hawkish Agenda
BOE Meeting: GBP Pulls Back as Only Saunders Sticks to Hawkish Agenda
2021-08-05 11:15:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: US Crude May Have Further to Fall
Crude Oil Price Outlook: US Crude May Have Further to Fall
2021-08-05 09:30:00
Advertisement